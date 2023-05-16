Lancaster bomber to fly over 28 airbases to mark Dambusters’ 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lancaster bomber to fly over 28 airbases to mark Dambusters’ 80th anniversary

By Press Association
Lancaster bomber PA474 is one of only two remaining airworthy Lancaster bombers out of 7,377 built (Sgt Mobbs/PA)
One of only two remaining airworthy Lancaster bombers will fly over several airfields to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) plane PA474 will be seen over 28 former air bases in Lincolnshire on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Operation Chastise.

The daring mission saw 19 Lancasters, crewed by 133 airmen, attack several German dams on the night of May 16-17 1943.

As part of the route, the BBMF Lancaster will take off from RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, travel down to London to conduct a flypast over the RAF Museum, Hendon, London, before returning to Lincolnshire to fly over the ex-Bomber Command bases.

Speaking ahead of the flight, Flight Lieutenant Giles Croft, BBMF Operations Officer, said: “We are working hard to produce an achievable plan that allows us to showcase the Lancaster, commemorate the unsung heroes of Bomber Command and also incorporate the tasking we already had for the evening of 16 May.

“I personally can’t wait to see our Lancaster over her home turf, against the same backdrop she would have had in the 1940s; I just hope that backdrop is clear evening skies with less than 15kts crosswind.”

“At this stage, the Lancaster sortie for that evening includes 34 flypast locations which is far more than we would normally plan in a single sortie.

“We will try to ‘make up the time’ by reducing most events to a single overflight so that we can meet our fixed time over the RAF Museum in Hendon but still manage a tour of the Lincolnshire Bomber Command Airfields prior to landing before sunset.

“I personally can’t wait to see our Lancaster over her home turf, against the same backdrop she would have had in the 1940s; I just hope that backdrop is clear evening skies with less than 15 knots crosswind.”

The Dambusters raid – led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson and which famously saw the use of Barnes Wallis’ “bouncing bomb” – saw eight Lancasters shot down and 53 airmen killed.

The Dambusters crews left from RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire (MoD/PA)
Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF said: “The Dambusters Raid was one of the most audacious raids in the history of the Royal Air Force, and we at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are proud to commemorate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of all those involved.”

The timings for the Lincolnshire flyovers are as follows:

Spitalgate, Lincolnshire, NG31 9EW – 18:58

Fulbeck, Lincolnshire, NG32 3JE – 19:02

Swinderby, Lincolnshire, LN6 9US – 19:04

RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, LN5 9NB – 19:07

Lincoln – IBCC, Lincolnshire, LN4 2HQ – 19:08

Skellingthorpe, Lincolnshire, LN6 0HX – 19:12

Scampton, Lincolnshire, LN1 2TH – 19:15

Dunholme, Lincolnshire, LN2 3QF – 19:16

Wickenby, Lincolnshire, LN3 5AX – 19:18

Faldingworth, Lincolnshire, LN8 3NW – 19:19

Ingham, Lincolnshire, DN21 5BU – 19:21

Hemswell Cliff, Lincolnshire, DN21 5TY – 19:22

Blyton, Lincolnshire, DN21 3PE – 19:24

Elsham Wolds, Lincolnshire, DN20 0NT – 19:30

Kirmington, Lincolnshire, DN39 6YH/DN39 6YW – 19:31

North Killingholme, Lincolnshire, DN40 3JL – 19:32

Grimsby, Lincolnshire, DN36 4RX – 19:37

Binbrook, Lincolnshire, LN8 6EG – 19:39

Ludford, Lincolnshire, LN8 6AD – 19:41

Kelstern, Lincolnshire, LN11 0RQ – 19:42

Strubby, Lincolnshire, LN13 0LN – 19:47

Spilsby, Lincolnshire, PE24 5BD – 19:51

East Kirkby, Lincolnshire, PE23 4DE – 19:53

Bardney, Lincolnshire, LN3 5TZ – 19:58

Fiskerton, Lincolnshire, LN3 4EZ – 20:00

Metheringham, Lincolnshire, LN4 3RD – 20:03

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, LN10 6QG – 20:05

RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, LN4 4SY – 20:07

The plans are dependent on the weather, with times also subject to change.

