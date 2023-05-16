Man charged with murder of 32-year-old woman who died of head injuries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman who died of serious head injuries.

Police were called to a house in Oates Walk, Crawley, West Sussex, on Saturday May 13, where they found the body of Holly Sanchez.

Ryan Evans, who lives at the address, has been charged with murder.

The 30-year-old appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday May 17.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Crawley.

“Holly Sanchez was tragically found deceased at a bungalow in Oates Walk around 9am on Saturday May 13.

“A post mortem revealed she has died as a result of serious head injuries.

“Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lewes Crown Court (Tom Pugh/PA)

“Two of them, a 37-year-old and a 60-year-old from Crawley, have since been released on conditional bail.

“The third suspect, 30-year-old Ryan Evans, of Oates Walk, Crawley, has been charged with murder.

“He was remanded in custody and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 16, where he was further remanded for a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday May 17.”

He added: “We can now clarify that Holly was from Crawley but was not living at the address at the time of her death.

“Her next of kin are being supported at this difficult time.”