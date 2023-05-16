Kate beaten at bean-bag game by double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate beaten at bean-bag game by double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath (Kin Cheung/PA)
The Princess of Wales finished second best after taking on double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes – at a game of bean-bag noughts and crosses.

Kate, who is known for her competitive streak, joined a team of pupils being supported by Dame Kelly’s trust at its base in Bath, with the former sports star on the other team.

The children from St Katherine’s School in Bristol are taking part in the On Track To Achieve programme, delivered by their athlete mentor and Paralympic gold medallist Liz Johnson.

Kate, right, and Dame Kelly Holmes, centre, during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath
In bright summer sunshine on Tuesday, the opposing groups had to run forwards in turn and throw a bean-bag on to a grid on the ground.

Kate did her best but Dame Kelly’s team won twice.

After the first victory, the track and field star held her arms aloft and admitted she is “slightly competitive”.

The princess joked: “You would never have guessed.”

Kate at the school
Dame Kelly founded her national youth development organisation on the belief every young person needs a champion.

It pairs world class athletes with youngsters, who may lack confidence or have other issues, so the sportsmen or women can pass on their winning mindset and help the schoolchildren develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life.

The princess later sat down to chat to the pupils, all girls aged from 11-13, who spoke about their experiences at school, home life and the benefits of being mentored by a sports star.

