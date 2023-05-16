80-year-old antibiotic may be effective against drug resistant bacteria – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

80-year-old antibiotic may be effective against drug resistant bacteria – study

By Press Association
A study has said an 80-year-old antibiotic may be effective against multi-drug resistant bacteria (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A study has said an 80-year-old antibiotic may be effective against multi-drug resistant bacteria (Anthony Devlin/PA)

An 80-year-old neglected antibiotic may provide protection against multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, new research suggests.

The finding may offer a new way to fight difficult-to-treat and potentially lethal infections, experts say.

Nourseothricin, a natural product made by a soil fungus, contains multiple forms of a complex molecule called streptothricin.

In the 1940s its discovery generated high hopes for it as a powerful agent against gram-negative (resistant to many drugs) bacteria, which, due to their thick outer protective layer, are especially hard to kill with other antibiotics.

However, nourseothricin was toxic to kidneys, and its development was dropped.

But now researchers suggest better purification overcomes original concerns around this issue.

The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections has ignited the search for new antibiotics, leading James Kirby of Harvard Medical School, America, and colleagues to look at nourseothricin again.

Early studies of the product suffered from incomplete purification of the streptothricins.

However, according to more recent research, different forms have different toxicities with one, streptothricin-F, significantly less toxic, yet still highly active against contemporary multidrug-resistant pathogens.

In the new study researchers characterised the antibacterial action, renal toxicity and mechanism of action of highly purified forms of two different streptothricins, D and F.

While the D form was more powerful than the F form against drug-resistant Enterobacterales (a large group of different types of germs – bacteria – that commonly cause infections in healthcare settings) and other bacterial species.

However, it was toxic to kidneys at a lower dose, the study found.

Dr Kirby said: “Based on unique, promising activity we believe the streptothricin scaffold deserves further pre-clinical exploration as a potential therapeutic for the treatment of multidrug-resistant, gram-negative pathogens.”

He added: “Isolated in 1942, streptothricin was the first antibiotic discovered with potent gram-negative activity.

“We find that not only is it activity potent, but that it is highly active the hardiest contemporary multidrug-resistant pathogens and works by a unique mechanism to inhibition protein synthesis.”

The findings are published in the Plos Biology journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks