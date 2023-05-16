Weight gain in 20s ‘linked to higher fatal prostate cancer risk in later life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Weight gain in 20s ‘linked to higher fatal prostate cancer risk in later life’

By Press Association
The findings are yet to be peer reviewed (Chris Radburn/PA)
The findings are yet to be peer reviewed (Chris Radburn/PA)

Gaining weight during their late teens and 20s increases a man’s risk of dying from prostate cancer later in life, early research suggests.

An analysis of data from more than 250,000 men in Sweden indicated that weight gain over the course of a man’s life was associated with developing prostate cancer overall.

Scientists also found that the link with fatal prostate cancer was driven by weight gain between 17-29 years of age.

The findings, which are yet to be peer reviewed, were presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Dublin, Ireland.

Dr Marisa da Silva, from the Department of Translational Medicine at Lund University in Malmo, Sweden, said: “Knowing more about the factors that cause prostate cancer is key to preventing it.

“The only well-established risk factors, such as increasing age, a family history of the disease and several genetic markers, are not modifiable, making it vital to identify risk factors that can be changed.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with around 52,000 cases a year.

It is also the second most common cause of cancer death in men, with almost 12,000 deaths a year.

Previous research has shown excess body fat increases the risk of fatal prostate cancer.

To learn more about this association, Dr da Silva and her colleagues analysed data on 258,477 men who were part of the Obesity and Disease Development Sweden (ODDS) study from 1963-2014.

The men, who were free of prostate cancer when they enrolled in the study, were followed up until 2019 (median follow up 43 years).

Their weight had been measured at least three times between the ages of 17 and 60.

The data showed 23,348 participants were diagnosed with prostate cancer, with an average age at diagnosis of 70 years, and 4,790 men died from prostate cancer.

The team calculated that weight gain – equivalent to over half a kg (1.1lb) per year – was associated with a 10% greater risk of aggressive prostate cancer and a 29% greater risk of fatal prostate cancer.

Dr da Silva said: “Previous research has implicated elevated concentrations of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), a hormone that is involved in cell growth and development, with an increased risk of prostate cancer.

“Levels of this hormone are raised in people with obesity and a steep increase in weight may fuel this elevation and the development of the cancer.”

The researchers said that preventing weight gain in young adulthood may reduce the risk of aggressive and fatal prostate cancer in later life.

Dr da Silva said: “We do not know if it is the weight gain itself or the long duration of being heavier that is the main driver of the association that we see.

“Nevertheless, one must gain weight to become heavier, so preventing a steep increase in weight in young men is imperative for the prevention of prostate cancer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks