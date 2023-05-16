Cardio exercise can help reduce risk of dying from flu, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardio exercise can help reduce risk of dying from flu, study suggests

By Press Association
Cardio exercise could help reduce a person’s risk of flu or pneumonia death, a new study suggests (Brian Lawless/PA)
People who are at a higher risk of dying from flu could benefit from upping their cardio exercise levels, a new study suggests.

Even exercising below the nationally recommended standards could help reduce a person’s risk of dying from flu or pneumonia, scientists said.

The new study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that doing muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week can protect against flu or pneumonia death.

But doing muscle-strengthening exercises seven times a week or more was linked to a higher risk.

Academics, led by experts from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, set out to examine the link between ‘leisure time physical activity’ and flu and pneumonia deaths.

They looked at records from more than half a million adults in the US who submitted information on their physical activity levels between 1998 and 2018.

During the follow-up period, which was an average of nine years, some 1,516 people died as a result of flu or pneumonia.

People who were meeting regular exercise recommendations – 150 minutes a week of aerobic exercise and two episodes a week of muscle-strengthening activity – were found to be 48% less likely to die from flu or pneumonia compared with those who were not exercising as much.

But even those who managed between 10 and 149 minutes of cardio each week were found to have a 21% reduced risk compared with those who did no exercise at all.

And when focusing on muscle-strengthening activities, including lifting weights and working with resistance bands, the researchers found that people who performed two rounds of these activities a week had a 47% reduced risk of flu and pneumonia death compared with people who did fewer than two muscle-strengthening activities a week.

But they also found that people who performed muscle-strengthening activities seven times a week or more actually had a 41% increased risk.

“Aerobic physical activity, even at quantities below the recommended level, may be associated with lower influenza and pneumonia mortality,” the authors wrote.

“Two episodes a week of muscle-strengthening activity was associated with lower risk of influenza and pneumonia mortality, whereas seven or more episodes per week was associated with higher risk.”

