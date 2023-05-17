Sussexes make first public appearance together since Meghan’s coronation absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sussexes make first public appearance together since Meghan’s coronation absence

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together since Meghan’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together since Meghan’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together since Meghan’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month.

The couple were accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday.

The ceremony honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

The duchess received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

She wore a strapless gold midi dress with scalloped pattern detailing.

2023 Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards
Meghan was presented with the award by renowned journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meghan was presented with the award by renowned journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

Her acceptance speech closed out the gala where she said: “It’s never too late to start.

“You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” she said, looking over Ms Steinem, who introduced her alongside current foundation chief executive Teresa Younger.

“It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

King Charles III coronation
It was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance together since Meghan’s absence at the King’s coronation (Jacob King/PA)

Tuesday’s event marks the first public event that Harry and Meghan have attended together since the duke made the solo trip to the King’s coronation earlier this month.

Meghan had opted to stay at their US home in Montecito, California, with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Last year the pair became the recipients of the NAACP President’s Award as well as the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, at a ceremony also held in New York.

The event comes amid several High Court trials involving the Harry in the UK.

The duke is attempting to bring a second legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK.

He is also bringing a contested claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks