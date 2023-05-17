Wife hails UK TV premiere of film about campaign to free Julian Assange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife hails UK TV premiere of film about campaign to free Julian Assange

By Press Association
Stella Assange, the wife of Julian Assange, features in a film about the WikiLeaks founder which is being shown on TV (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The wife of Julian Assange has described the UK TV premiere of a film about the campaign to free the WikiLeaks founder as a “hugely significant” moment.

Ithaka, which tells the story of the efforts by Stella Assange and his father John Shipton to prevent Assange’s extradition to the United States, will be shown on ITV on Sunday evening.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison in London for more than four years as he fights being sent to the US, where he fears spending the rest of his life in prison for charges of espionage.

The documentary has been shown in meetings across the world, and on TV in countries including Australia, but it is being aired on UK television for the first time.

Stella told the PA news agency she hopes new audiences will understand the campaign to free her husband and the “injustice” of keeping him locked up.

“It is hugely significant that the film will be shown on terrestrial TV in the UK and I think it’s a sign of the growing concern for the continued imprisonment of Julian,” she said.

“I am confident it will bring new audiences to Julian’s plight and understanding of our campaign to free him. This is a political case so it’s crucial that people understand what is happening to prevent Julian being freed.

“The film is an intimate, behind-the-scenes documentary about the ups and downs of the struggle.”

In the film, Stella describes the fear she felt when she realised the US had a surveillance team outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where her husband stayed for seven years having applied for asylum.

Julian Assange
Julian Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison in London for more than four years (PA)

She says: “You know, the streets were deserted outside and there was this car that was there, conspicuous, for us to see. And I remember John was there, and we had Christmas dinner and we knew these guys were sitting out there.

“What we found out [was] that there were plans to kill Julian, by poisoning him, and abducting him from the embassy. They grew increasingly aggressive. It got so bad that… I was afraid about walking home at night because I thought, you know, I could just be beaten up and assaulted or even killed, just as a message to Julian.”

John Shipton says his main concern remains for his son’s health, adding: “The truth is, things can only get worse for Julian. It cannot get better. The time has gone. It’s all gone away. He’s 49. It’s all gone. And the same for me. It’s all… it’s used up.

“Me more so than him, but his situation is powerless, powerless because it might take his sanity as well.”

Ithaka: The Fight to Free Assange will be shown on Sunday May 21 at 10.20pm.

