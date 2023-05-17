Man charged with murdering two people in Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with murdering two people in Huddersfield

By Press Association
Police officers stand by a cordon on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield (PA)
Police officers stand by a cordon on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield (PA)

A man has been charged with murdering two people who were found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, West Yorkshire Police said.

Ms Higton and Mr Harnett were found dead at Ms Higton’s house on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said in statement on Wednesday: “A Kirklees man was due to appear before magistrates today charged with the murder of a man and woman from Huddersfield.

Steven Harnett and Katie Higton
Steven Harnett and Katie Higton (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

“Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, was to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, at an address on Harpe Inge between Sunday May 14 and Monday May 15.

“He was also charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will in the property on the night the murders took place.

“Inquiries into the offences remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“West Yorkshire Police would like to remind residents that proceedings in this case are active under the Contempt of Court Act and nothing should be published which could potentially prejudice court proceedings.

The force said officers were called to the address at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a mandatory referral and was still assessing the situation.

Flowers left at the scene in Huddersfield
Flowers left at the scene in Huddersfield (PA)

A spokesman said: “We have received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police linked to the suspected murder of two people in Huddersfield.

“This is due to the fact officers had contact with both victims, and a man who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, in the days prior to this tragic incident.

“We will now assess the available information to determine what further action may be required.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by these events.”

On Tuesday, the former brother- and sister-in-law of Ms Higton paid tribute to her as “the best mum” and said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

Her former brother-in-law, who asked not to be named, said his brother had been in a relationship with mother-of-four Ms Higton for seven years and was the father of her two oldest children, daughters aged nine and 10.

He told the PA news agency the children “were in the property when the incident took place”.

He described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.

