North American black bear cubs brave their new surroundings at safari park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

North American black bear cubs brave their new surroundings at safari park

By Press Association
One-year-old North American black bear cubs explore their surroundings in the drive-through enclosure at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
One-year-old North American black bear cubs explore their surroundings in the drive-through enclosure at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Four North American black bear cubs have been released into the main reserve at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

The four cubs, who were born at the park last year, include two males, Harvard and Colorado, and two females, Aspen and Maple.

The cubs were released into the main reserve in April after living with their mother Phoenix in a separate enclosure for more than 16 months.

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park
Two of the cubs enjoy their new surroundings (Joe Giddens/PA)

They were greeted by seven other bears who live in the 12-acre main reserve.

Woburn Safari Park said the four cubs, whose father Xanthos died shortly after they were born, were “a little hesitant” when they entered their new enclosure, but after some “gentle encouragement” from their mother Phoenix they entered in an orderly fashion.

Colorado, considered to be the “bravest and most confident” cub, was the first to enter, followed by Harvard and Maple.

Aspen was the last cub to enter, while Phoenix was “excited” to return to the main enclosure to explore.

She began scent-marking to reintroduce herself to the other adult bears by having a “long, well-earned back scratch on her favourite tree”, the safari park said.

Ben Davies, head of carnivores at Woburn Safari Park, told the PA news agency: “They stayed in a side pen with their mum for a year, it enabled them to grow, explore, learn from their mum.

“Then they’re able to go out, know how to climb already, and they know to explore the 12-acre enclosure.

“They live out there all the time and they’re not shut away at night.

“It enables them to express as much natural behaviour as possible, from foraging for berries and nuts, to digging their own dens underground rather than using manmade shelters.”

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park
One of the cubs tackles climbing a tree (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Davies said the cubs will eat “meat, fish, berries and nuts” adding that they “supplement” their diet with fruit and biscuits.

Visitors can expect to see the cubs in the Kingdom of the Carnivores section of the Road Safari.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks