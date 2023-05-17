Report on warming hitting 1.5C within five years sparks calls for urgent action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report on warming hitting 1.5C within five years sparks calls for urgent action

By Press Association
Smoke rising out of chimneys at Ratcliffe on Soar power station near Nottingham as calls from environmentalists over global warming increase (David Jones/PA)
Smoke rising out of chimneys at Ratcliffe on Soar power station near Nottingham as calls from environmentalists over global warming increase (David Jones/PA)

Activists and politicians have called for urgent action on fossil fuels after a report found that scientists are likely to record a global average temperature of more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels over the next five years.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Wednesday that there is a 66% chance of this temperature being recorded at least once between now and 2027 – which would mark the first time in human history.

The WMO also said there is a 98% chance of the hottest year on record being broken during that time.

Responding to the report, Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, said the revelations must be a “rallying cry” to intensify global efforts on tackling the climate crisis.

“For too long, governments have dithered while allowing the fossil fuel and industrial food industries to reap obscene profits from their destruction of our climate,” he said.

“It is time for united international action to put a stop to their profiteering before it is too late.”

The Green Party urged the UK government to halt all fossil fuel projects with immediate effect following the report’s publication.

Carla Denyer, Green Party co–leader, said: “Our climate and natural world is in breakdown and the reason for this is crystal clear – the burning of fossil fuels.

“Despite this, the UK government continues to drive us all into further climate chaos by opening new coal mines, offering new oil and gas licences and spending billions on building new roads.”

Ms Denyer urged Rishi Sunak to cancel a coal mine in Cumbria, stop the Rosebank oil field and drop all new climate-wrecking oil and gas licences immediately.

Catherine Howarth, chief executive of shareholder activist group ShareAction, also called for the supply of investment in new oil, gas and coal to be cut off.

“Report after report shows the urgent need to take action to reduce carbon emissions to protect people and planet,” she said.

“Banks, investors and asset managers have to take responsibility in cutting the flow of finance to fossil fuel companies and redirect this capital towards the low carbon energy supplies of the future.”

Melanie Coath, the RSPB’s principal policy officer for climate change, warned that governments should shift their focus towards funding and delivering on the climate and nature recovery targets they have set.

“Today’s news makes it clear; there is no time for inaction or delays if we are to adapt to a warming world,” she said.

“Here in the UK, it is no longer an option to leave nature out of the conversation, not least when it has a crucial role to play in both mitigating and adapting to the challenges of climate change.”

If a 1.5C temperature rise is recorded, it would not mean the target set during the Paris Agreement would be lost as the global average temperature would need to exceed 1.5C many more times before the climate can be said to have permanently warmed to that level.

Dr Leon Hermanson of the Met Office Hadley Centre, one of the experts who led the report, said: “We have never crossed 1.5C. The current record is 1.28C.

“It’s very likely we’re going to exceed that, we might even reach 1.5C – it’s more likely than not that we will.

“It’s not this long term warming that the Paris Agreement talks about, but it is an indication that as we start having these years, with 1.5C happening more and more often, we’re getting closer and closer to having the actual long-term climate being on that threshold.”

The WMO report found that there is only a 32% chance that the five-year mean will exceed the 1.5C threshold.

In the Paris Agreement, the world’s nations committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to contain the global temperature below 2C above pre-industrial levels and to try for 1.5C before the end of the century.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said damage wrought to people and wildlife will increase with every increment of global warming.

