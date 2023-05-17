BBC presenter’s brother ‘unaccounted for’ following New Zealand hostel fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC presenter’s brother ‘unaccounted for’ following New Zealand hostel fire

By Press Association
A video still of fire engines outside a hostel in central Wellington, New Zealand, the scene of a fatal blaze (NewsHub via AP/PA)
The brother of BBC presenter Lucy Hockings “remains unaccounted for” following a hostel fire in New Zealand.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said the journalist and her family were “awaiting further information from the authorities” after the blaze in Wellington on Tuesday.

Police in the country’s capital are treating the fire as suspicious following reports of “multiple fatalities” at the Loafer’s Lodge – with some affected families still awaiting news on those missing.

The Associated Press (AP) said officers have accounted for 92 people who were in the hostel and have a list of fewer than 20 who remain unaccounted for – with the expected final death toll believed to be fewer than 10.

BBC presenter Lucy Hockings (left) and NSPCC Children’s Rights Campaigner Helena Fraser speak during the Women in the World conference at Cadogan Hall in London (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Ms Hockings is still waiting for news on her brother, Liam, with the BBC issuing a statement on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman said: “Following the devastating fire in at the hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, Liam Hockings, the brother of Lucy Hockings, remains unaccounted for.

“Liam lived at the hostel. Lucy and her family are awaiting further information from the authorities and we ask that her and her family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“The BBC will do everything it can to support Lucy.”

AP said people were forced to flee in their pyjamas as flames tore through the hostel, with others seen diving from windows or rescued by firefighters from the roof.

Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District Commander for New Zealand Police, said they expected the scene to be examined for “some time”.

Police are also investigating a potential link with a sofa fire which took place two hours before the fatal blaze.

Officers hoped to enter the building on Wednesday afternoon following a health and safety assessment and will be working to locate and recover those who have died, Mr Bennett said.

In his statement, the officer added: “We know there are many people waiting for news of family and friends – including the residents who escaped the fire and are keenly waiting for news of their fellow tenants.

“I again want to provide the reassurance that we have a large number of officers working on this investigation, with the aim of providing them the answers they need as quickly as possible.”

