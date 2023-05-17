Number of Big Issue vendors up 10% in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Number of Big Issue vendors up 10% in a year

By Press Association
Lord Bird, founder of The Big Issue, in Parliament Square, London (PA)
Lord Bird, founder of The Big Issue, in Parliament Square, London (PA)

The Big Issue Group has reported an increase in the number of vendors selling its magazine as well as more people engaging with its products.

The group said it was moving towards its goal of 11 million people becoming customers of its services and products by 2026.

The organisation said there had been a 10% increase in the number of vendors selling the magazine in the past year while their collective earnings rose by 38% to £3.76 million.

There has been a 50% growth in the number of people reading the magazine.

The organisation’s investment arm made 132 investments into social enterprises and charities in 2022, supporting 2.1 million people in the UK.

The report revealed that demand for food and fuel support from vendors had increased sevenfold in the past year.

Lord Bird, founder of the Big Issue, said: “There are currently over 14 million people trapped in poverty. Right now our work is needed more than ever with spiralling living costs, and continuing increases in poverty and hardship.

“In 2022, the number of Big Issue vendors increased by 10% because more people need an income or an additional source of income.

“We are fighting fires on all fronts and our report demonstrates that we are needed more than ever.”

Paul Cheal, Big Issue Group chief executive said: “As increasing numbers of people are turning to us for support and to find out how they can help those most in need, we are continuing to innovate and develop new services, to bring about new economic opportunities for those people who are most marginalised in our society.

“We want to be there for as many people as possible in these uncertain times and we are proud that, in 2022, we have managed to more than double our reach.”

