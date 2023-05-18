Charging consumers for sewerage upgrades the only sustainable way, says Water UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charging consumers for sewerage upgrades the only sustainable way, says Water UK

By Press Association
Consumers will have to repay the £10 billion investment through increases to their bills, Water UK said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charging consumers for sewerage improvement works is “the only sustainable way” of providing funding, Water UK has said.

The trade body apologised on behalf of English water companies on Thursday for sewage discharged into rivers and coastal areas.

It said investors will front £10 billion to pay for improvements to storm overflows, aiming to cut the number of spills by up to 140,000 each year by 2030, compared with the level in 2020.

But customers will eventually repay all of that money with gradual rises in their bills, Water UK said.

Ruth Kelly, chairwoman of Water UK, told BBC Breakfast on Thursday that it could take between 50-100 years for the investment to be repaid.

A spokesman said: “Investors will put up the money, with the costs then paid back in modest increments each year through bills.

“This keeps costs down and protects customers against paying the billions needed up front.

“We won’t know the precise impact on bills for some time. It is clear that huge investment is needed, and the only sustainable way of funding that is bills, but precise levels are for the regulator to determine.”

All water companies in England will make improvements to their sewerage network. Some upgrades will be significant and will take several years while others will last months, Water UK said.

Sewage graphic
(PA Graphics)

A detailed plan of the works will be published in the summer and the trade body said it hopes to see projects beginning this year.

Gary Carter, national officer for the GMB union which represents water workers, said it was “outrageous” that consumers will be charged for improvements instead of shareholders.

He said: “Householders can’t be expected to pay for years of water company cock-ups.

“England’s waterways are in crisis and the water companies’ solution is the public should pay. That’s outrageous.

“Shareholders have been paid huge dividends and they should be putting the money in, not the taxpayer.

“Water company chief executives are paid millions yet have the audacity to ask householders to pay more. The Government and regulator need to sort this mess out.”

A Downing Street spokesman said the upgrades should not be “disproportionately affecting consumer bills” and that “companies must put consumers above profits”.

They said: “The plans that have been set out today will of course need to go through the correct regulatory approval first to both ensure they deliver on the targets that we’ve set whilst not disproportionately affecting consumer bills.

“We’ve been clear that we think water companies must put consumers above profits and we’ve said that previously, and we’ve taken steps to help drive progress and ensure they put consumers first.”

There were 301,091 sewage spills in 2022 in England, an average of 824 a day, according to Environment Agency figures, though they do not include the volume of sewage discharged.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a ban on water company chief executives being paid multimillion pound bonuses until sewage pollution is resolved.

They said analysis of Companies House records show they were paid £30.6 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives since 2020.

Referring to Ms Kelly’s appearance on the BBC on Thursday, Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “These comments show the water companies still just don’t get it.

“Every water company CEO should give up their bonuses until these filthy sewage dumps are brought to an end.

“It is a kick in the teeth that customers are being asked to pay more in bills to clean up the water companies’ own mess, all while CEOs pocket massive bonuses.

“Environment Secretary Therese Coffey needs to make sure this happens instead of sitting on the sidelines while our rivers and beaches are ruined by sewage.”

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “It is outrageous that we now learn that billpayers will be left paying for the mismanagement of this vital resource for the rest of our lives.

“For decades, money that should have been invested in improved infrastructure has been trousered by water company executives and shareholders.

“Rivers and coastlines up and down the country have faced years of assault at the hands of the water companies and a government that has refused to act.”

