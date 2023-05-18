Duke of Sussex’s former bodyguard says current security ‘unaware of dilemmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Sussex’s former bodyguard says current security ‘unaware of dilemmas’

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke of Sussex’s former bodyguard has said his current security team lack experience, following a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were followed by paparazzi after attending an awards ceremony with the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, on Tuesday, the couple’s spokesman said.

There are claims they were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” involving six blacked-out vehicles driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

Ken Wharfe, who used to take Harry to school when he was three years old, said his current security were “unaware of what the dilemmas seem to be”.

The former bodyguard told the PA news agency: “There seems to be a lack of chemistry between them and Harry and Meghan.

“The departure from the hotel was chaotic before they began their whacky drive through New York.

“Harry needs to be part of the planning. He knows the dangers better than anyone.

“You (need) a relationship with the people you are protecting. Until that happens things like this will happen again.”

It is said those involved in the incident were confronted by uniformed police several times but continued the pursuit.

It is also said there is security footage and other evidence to support the allegations.

Mr Wharfe added: “There seemed to be no planning happening on that night.

“After two to three minutes you should put in place a contingency plan. To run around New York and hope the (paparazzi) will go away is foolish.”

Ken Wharfe
Ken Wharfe (John Stillwell/PA)

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland had been at the Ms Foundation For Women’s 50th anniversary gala event, and it was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance together since the duchess’s absence from the King’s coronation earlier this month.

Chris Sanchez, a member of the couple’s security team, told CNN the incident was alarming.

He said: “The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal.”

But photographers told celebrity news agency Backgrid USA there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during the incident.

Backgrid USA said it had received photos and videos from four freelance photographers, three who had been in cars and one who was riding a bicycle.

A statement from Backgrid USA said: “They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras. A few of the photos even show Meghan Markle smiling inside a cab.

“The photographers report that one of the four SUVs from Prince Harry’s security escort was driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless.

“The vehicle was seen blocking off streets, and in one video, it is shown being pulled over by the police.”

The photo agency said it took the Duke of Sussex’s allegations seriously and will be conducting an investigation into the matter.

Harry and Meghan are said to accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.

On Wednesday New York mayor Eric Adams described the photographers as “reckless and irresponsible”.

The New York Police Department, which deployed officers to help escort the duke and duchess, said “numerous photographers” had “made their transport difficult” on Tuesday.

The statement said there were “no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests”.

