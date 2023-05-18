Murder victim’s mother says ‘violence has to stop’ after two teenagers jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder victim’s mother says ‘violence has to stop’ after two teenagers jailed

By Press Association
Charlie Mclean, mother of Khayri Mclean, condemned his killers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Charlie Mclean, mother of Khayri Mclean, condemned his killers (Danny Lawson/PA)

The mother of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school, said “this violence has to stop” as two teenagers were jailed for life for his murder.

Khayri was stabbed in the chest close to North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in the West Yorkshire town, by a 15-year-old boy who was described as “jumping into the air and swinging a knife with a 30cm blade”, by prosecutors at Leeds Crown Court.

The teenager had waited for his victim with a 16-year-old, now 17, who followed up the initial attack, running after Khayri and stabbing him in his lower leg.

The incident in September last year, which was captured on CCTV, was said to have been provoked by Khayri sharing a video on social media after the 17-year-old defendant’s mother had a window broken at her house.

Schoolboy stabbed to death
Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, heard how the 15-year-old admitted to probation officers that he had a history of gang-related criminality and was shot by masked men when he was 12 in a “gang incident”.

She was told he was involved in a Huddersfield gang called F-block or Fartown Boys, whose exploits are celebrated by the drill rap artist, Booter Bee.

The judge was also told the boy – who admitted murdering Khayri – said he started dealing class B drugs when he was about 13 years old, class A drugs from the age of 14, and regularly carried a knife.

The judge told the 15-year-old he will serve a minimum term of 16 years and the 17-year-old he will serve at least 18 years before being considered for release.

A pre-sentence report on this teenager concluded that “violence against opposing gang members was the norm for (him) – the life he lived”.

The older defendant denied murder but was found guilty after a trial earlier this year.

He denied being part of a gang.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Khayri’s mother Charlie Mclean said: “I ask myself what has this achieved?

“What has my son died for? Nobody has won in this situation.

“I’ve lost a child and other parents have lost two sons who have committed this offence.

“This violence has to stop, carrying weapons has to stop.

“I have lost my son and I would not wish this on anyone else. ”

Ms Mclean said the boys who attacked her son were “cowards”, saying: “He was not given an opportunity to run or defend himself, he was helpless.

“The fear he went through when he realised he had been stabbed and was bleeding to death will stay with me forever.”

Family and friends of Khayri sat in the jury box for the sentencing hearing on Thursday wearing matching T-shirts featuring his picture.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks