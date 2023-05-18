Four men accused of wounding NHS worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four men accused of wounding NHS worker

By Press Association
Four men have been charged in relation to an attack on an NHS worker who was allegedly struck by a car as he walked to a bus stop.

Phillip Adams, 25, Patrick James, 21, Jordan McCarthy, 21, and Daniel Whereatt, 49, are all accused of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 24.

Mr Tjitendero, an aspiring musician, was struck by a car after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol in July 2020.

The NHS worker injured as he walked to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol in July 2020 (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
He suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone – leaving him unable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

Witnesses reported hearing Mr Tjitendero being racially abused in the incident on Monks Park Avenue.

Avon and Somerset Police said the four men, all from Bristol, would appear before magistrates in the city on June 27.

A fifth man who was arrested in connection with the investigation faces no further action, police said.

James also faces a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an earlier incident.

On July 12 2020, a vehicle mounted the pavement on Broadlands Drive, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, allegedly injuring a man on a bicycle.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries including fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and bruising.

Police said Mr Tjitendero continues to be supported by the charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality (Sari).

Detective Superintendent Mike Buck, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand the length of time this complex investigation has taken has been difficult and frustrating, taking its toll on Katungua and his family.

“Criminal proceedings are now underway and the defendants have a right to a fair trial.

“It’s important that there is no reporting, commentary or online posting which could prejudice this case and prevent justice from being done.”

