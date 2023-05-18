‘Repugnant’ memorial to slave owner removed from church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Repugnant’ memorial to slave owner removed from church

By Press Association
The plaque to John Gordon is removed from St Peter’s Church in Dorchester, Dorset (Dorset Media Services/Diocese of Salisbury/PA)
The plaque to John Gordon is removed from St Peter’s Church in Dorchester, Dorset (Dorset Media Services/Diocese of Salisbury/PA)

A “repugnant” memorial to a slave owner which praises him for quelling a rebellion has been removed from a church to a museum in the first relocation of its kind.

The plaque in St Peter’s Church, Dorchester, Dorset, commemorates John Gordon who managed plantations in Jamaica for absentee British owners, and also owned some plantations himself.

Originally from Scotland, Mr Gordon died in 1774 in Dorchester as he was travelling to Falmouth to catch a ship to return to Jamaica but had no known Dorset connections.

The Church of England took the action to move the plaque to the nearby Dorset Museum where it will be viewable on request after churchgoers questioned its presence in the church.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Salisbury said: “The memorial is highly unusual in recording an actual instance of rebellion by enslaved people – Tacky’s revolt of 1760 – and is considered to be of historical importance for this reason.

Church warden Val Potter, left, with Elizabeth Selby, acting director of Dorset County Museum as the plaque is moved into storage (Geoff Moore, Dorset Media Services/Diocese of Salisbury/PA)

“However the wording on the monuments explicitly refers to Gordon’s actions in quelling the rebellion, praising him and using offensive language.

“Many worshippers at St Peter’s and visitors had long felt the monument had no place in a church which sought to be open and welcoming to everybody.

Max Hebditch, a historian who attends St Peter’s, carried out research into Gordon and the church applied through the Church of England’s planning system for the monument to be removed from the wall and put in Dorset Museum next door.

Ruth Arlow, diocese chancellor, said: “The monument celebrated in language of acclamation the violent quelling of a rebellion by enslaved people against a status that is now universally acknowledged as morally repugnant and contrary to Christian doctrine.

“Its continued presence in the building seemed to imply the continued support, or at least toleration and acceptance, of discrimination and oppression and was inconsistent with the message of the universality of God’s love which the community of St Peter’s sought to share.”

Harvard University Professor Vincent Brown, author of Tacky’s Revolt, The Story Of An Atlantic Slave War, supported research into the monument undertaken by the church.

He said: “The Diocese of Salisbury’s decision represents a model for taking history seriously by honouring the values of the present without erasing or forgetting the past.

“To remember enslavers is not to celebrate them rather it is to acknowledge the dark legacy of their influence on our world.”

The Archdeacon of Sherborne, Penny Sayer, said: “Local people were asking if it was appropriate to have such a monument in a church, or is it more appropriate to have it somewhere else.

“It is really important that the story is told, particularly because it mentions Tacky’s revolt which represents hidden voices, people whose stories are not often told.

“There were very careful steps taken by the church to ensure the monument was researched and the right process followed.”

The memorial is to be replaced with a simple plaque noting details of the life and death of Gordon whose descendants have been consulted on the replacement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks