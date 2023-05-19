Two men arrested over attempted murder of PSNI detective John Caldwell released

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men arrested on Friday over the attempted murder of a senior police officer in Northern Ireland earlier this year have been released.

The men, aged 28 and 70, were arrested following separate searches in Co Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

Update in relation to the investigation of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell pic.twitter.com/XdkQ51Hf0q — Police Fermanagh and Omagh (@PSNIFermOmagh) May 19, 2023

Mr Caldwell, who was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, was left with life-changing injuries.

On Friday a 28-year-old man was arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder following the search of a house in the Omagh area.

A 70-year-old man was arrested following the search of a property in the Dungannon area.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said the two men were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Both men were released later on Friday.

The latest two arrests bring the total number in the attempted murder investigation to 17.