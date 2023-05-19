Latest hearing in Sir Frederick Barclay’s cash fight with ex-wife adjourned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest hearing in a long-running High Court fight over money between retired businessman Sir Frederick Barclay and his ex-wife has been adjourned.

A judge was due to oversee the latest stage of the dispute between Sir Frederick, 88, and Lady Hiroko Barclay, who is also in her 80s, at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.

But lawyers said the hearing had been adjourned and would be rescheduled.

Lady Hiroko Barclay alleges that Sir Frederick has not paid what she was granted by a court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In May 2021, Sir Jonathan Cohen ordered Sir Frederick to hand Lady Hiroko lump sums totalling £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

Sir Jonathan, who has heard that the money has yet to be paid, said then that Sir Frederick had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during the litigation.

Lady Hiroko, who petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, has complained Sir Frederick had not paid her as ordered – and alleged that he was in contempt of court.

Sir Jonathan subsequently ruled that Sir Frederick was in contempt as a result of failing to pay about £245,000 he owed his ex-wife for legal fees and maintenance.

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David Barclay, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died aged 86 in January 2021.

Sir Frederick Barclay, right, with his twin brother, Sir David Barclay, after they were knighted (Michael Stephens/PA)

Their interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Sir Jonathan has been told that Sir David’s sons Aidan and Howard Barclay now have day-to-day responsibility for “group business”.