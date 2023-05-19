Google succeeds in bid to throw out medical records claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Google succeeds in bid to throw out medical records claim

By Press Association
Google has succeeded in a bid to throw out a High Court claim brought on behalf of around 1.6 million people about the transfer of their medical records by an NHS trust (PA)
Google has succeeded in a bid to throw out a High Court claim brought on behalf of around 1.6 million people about the transfer of their medical records by an NHS trust.

Google has succeeded in a bid to throw out a High Court claim brought on behalf of around 1.6 million people about the transfer of their medical records by an NHS trust.

The software giant and its artificial intelligence arm DeepMind was facing legal action over the transfer of patient data by the Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust.

Records were transferred by the trust for use in the developing of a mobile app called Streams, which would analyse patient data and alert doctors if they were at risk of developing or had developed an acute kidney injury, a serious condition that can be fatal.

Andrew Prismall, who was treated at the Royal Free, brought the damages claim on behalf of the patients who had data transferred and alleged it was a misuse of private information.

Lawyers for Google and DeepMind said the claim was “bound to fail” and should be struck out.

A judge has ruled in their favour.

Mrs Justice Heather Williams announced her decision on Friday after considering legal arguments at a High Court hearing in London in March.

She said in a written ruling: “The claim form and the particulars of claim should be struck out at this stage and summary judgment entered for the defendants.”

A barrister representing Mr Prismall had told the judge that records transferred were not anonymised and data was shared without patients’ knowledge or consent.

Timothy Pitt-Payne KC said that, according to a witness for Google and DeepMind, only 200 to 300 patients were being treated by the Royal Free’s renal team during the time of the app’s testing.

He said despite that “small number”, the Streams system had “already been loaded” with about “1.6 million or more” patients’ medical records “regardless of whether they were of any relevance at all to nephrology”.

Antony White KC, for Google and DeepMind, said there was “no real prospect” of Mr Prismall’s claim on behalf of the large group succeeding.

Mr White said clinicians did not access any patient data which they would not in any event have “accessed in their normal practice”.

He said everyone represented in the group must have “the same interest” in the claim.

But he said there was a big variation in the nature and quantity of the data sent to the system.

Mrs Justice Williams said: “This is not a situation in which every member of the claimant class, or indeed any given member of the class, has a realistic prospect of establishing a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of their relevant medical records…”

She added: “There is no realistic prospect of the court concluding at trial that the members of the class across the board experienced a wrongful interference with their data.

“It therefore follows that the current claim is bound to fail.”

