Home News UK

Metropolitan Police officer dismissed after sexually assaulting a child

By Press Association
A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child (PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

The force said a misconduct hearing found Pc Farhan Ghadiali, attached to the Central West Command Unit, had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct.

The Met said Ghadiali was found guilty of sexual assault on Friday March 24 at Chelmsford Crown Court following an investigation by Essex Police.

According to the Met, the jury found that Ghadiali, whilst off duty, had sexually assaulted a child in September 2019 at a party held in Buckhurst Hill, Essex.

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday May 24.

It was alleged at a misconduct hearing on Friday that Ghadiali’s actions amounted to a breach of the professional standards of behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

The Met said the panel found the allegations proven as gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, Central West Command Unit, said: “Pc Ghadiali was found guilty of an extremely serious offence.

“If the Met is to secure both the confidence and trust of the public we need to better protect our integrity by rooting out those that are not fit to serve, such as this individual who today has been dismissed.

“We are putting more resources into investigating allegations of such misconduct.”

The Met said Ghadiali had been suspended from duty since December 2020.

