Three men arrested on suspicion of flash mob nuisance offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three men arrested on suspicion of flash mob nuisance offence

By Press Association
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three men thought to be involved in organising a flash mob have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to cause a public nuisance.

West Midlands Police said a dispersal order had also been put in place across Birmingham city centre after the force received information about an event similar to one which resulted in criminal damage to shops.

A police statement issued on Friday said: “We received information that a flash mob event organised through social media, was due to take place in the city centre at some point today.

“We’ve acted to prevent it going ahead, after a similar event, that took place in August 2022 resulted in disorder.

“Damage was caused to stores in the Bullring and six people were arrested after 500 people gathered at last year’s flash event.”

Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
General view of the skyline of Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

An 18-year-old man and two others aged 19 were detained early on Friday from addresses in Birmingham.

They are currently being held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Extra officers have been deployed to patrol the city centre to make sure that the event does not go ahead and to ensure the safety of businesses and visitors.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is leading the operation, said: “We’ve taken action today to prevent the chance of disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“Acting on intelligence that we’ve gathered, we’ve made arrests and we hope this sends a strong message to people who feel they can use our city to cause disruption.

“We know how disruptive large gatherings can be and we work with partners to ensure organised events meet licensing standards, minimise disruption and are safe.

“However, when the event does not meet these standards and is aimed at causing maximum disruption, we will take action to ensure the safety of our visitors, workers and businesses to the city.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks