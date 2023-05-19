Spaceport Cornwall boss Melissa Quinn announces departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spaceport Cornwall boss Melissa Quinn announces departure

By Press Association
Melissa Quinn of Spaceport Cornwall (Spaceport Cornwall/PA)
Melissa Quinn of Spaceport Cornwall (Spaceport Cornwall/PA)

The head of Spaceport Cornwall said she will step down at the end of May.

Melissa Quinn’s exit comes months after Virgin Orbit’s first rocket launch from Cornwall ended in failure.

Ms Quinn joined the Spaceport team during its early stages in 2014 and went on to become the head in January 2021.

Under her leadership, the facility Cornwall Airport Newquay secured its first spaceport licence and hosted the first rocket launch from UK soil.

Ms Quinn said she will be announcing a new job, which will aim to contribute “to the advancement of space exploration”, in the coming weeks.

She said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, and absolutely no reflection on Spaceport Cornwall but a personal decision believing it is the right time to move on.

“It has been a huge challenge, professionally and personally, to deliver this project and I am incredibly proud of what my small dedicated team and I have achieved.

“Mostly I am proud of our work with local young people, especially girls, inspiring them to get into Steam (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers, as well as challenge the status quo.

“With the Cabinet approval last week, I am leaving Spaceport Cornwall at the start of an exciting new chapter and I will be cheering it on from the side lines.

“I want to say thank you to my team, my family, our partners and to the county of Cornwall for helping to deliver our purpose of Space for Good and putting Cornwall on the world’s stage.”

Ms Quinn signed off with the words “ad astra” – Latin for “to the stars”.

In April, Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after failing to secure rescue funding.

In January, Virgin Orbit, based in California, sought to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil, with hopes the mission would be a major stepping stone for space exploration from the UK.

However, the firm’s LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit and saw its payload of US and UK intelligence satellites dive into the ocean.

