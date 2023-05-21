What the papers say – May 21 By Press Association May 21 2023, 1.57am Share What the papers say – May 21 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5752975/what-the-papers-say-may-21/ Copy Link What the papers say – May 21 [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Suella Braverman’s speeding “cover up”, Phillip Schofield leaving ITV’s This Morning and migration featured on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Sunday. The Mail on Sunday says Home Secretary Suella Braverman tried to “cover up” her speeding offence. MAIL ON SUNDAY: Suella ‘tried to cover up’ speeding offence #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gFxyVAMLql— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 20, 2023 The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star ran with the ITV morning show host Phillip Schofield announcing his exit from the programme. Sunday's front page:They think it's all sofa! https://t.co/mKFDaUvntW#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ktkiayfEqY— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 20, 2023 Sunday's front page: Holly 1 Wally 0 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/na9mvCK6cx pic.twitter.com/rDo1E9PVpI— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 20, 2023 Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the “migration tsar” has backed plans to reduce graduate visas. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Migration tsar backs student visa curbs'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/u3BnwxCb2C— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 20, 2023 The Daily Express highlights claims from a cabinet minister who said, due to Brexit, Britain will be a “roaring success”. Sunday Express front cover: Brexit 'will be roaring success'https://t.co/mchHoN8pbI#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/THOgBjp9g2— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 20, 2023 And The Observer reveals a top Tory donor is being investigated for money laundering and fraud. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/mv4TeCfagZ— The Observer (@ObserverUK) May 20, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close