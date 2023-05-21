What the papers say – May 21

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Suella Braverman’s speeding “cover up”, Phillip Schofield leaving ITV’s This Morning and migration featured on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday says Home Secretary Suella Braverman tried to “cover up” her speeding offence.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Suella ‘tried to cover up’ speeding offence #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gFxyVAMLql — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 20, 2023

The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star ran with the ITV morning show host Phillip Schofield announcing his exit from the programme.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the “migration tsar” has backed plans to reduce graduate visas.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Migration tsar backs student visa curbs'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/u3BnwxCb2C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 20, 2023

The Daily Express highlights claims from a cabinet minister who said, due to Brexit, Britain will be a “roaring success”.

And The Observer reveals a top Tory donor is being investigated for money laundering and fraud.