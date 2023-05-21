Murdered soldier Lee Rigby’s son raises £40,000 in charity bid to honour father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murdered soldier Lee Rigby’s son raises £40,000 in charity bid to honour father

By Press Association
(Handout)
(Handout)

The son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby has so far raised £40,000 in a charity drive to help other bereaved forces children and “in honour” of his father.

Jack Rigby was two years old when his father Lee, 25, died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after being attacked by extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in Woolwich, south-east London on 22 May 2013.

To mark the 10th anniversary, Jack, now aged 12, took part in the Scotty’s May Marathon – a challenge in which people complete 26.2 miles throughout the month of May – and has already beaten his £10,000 target which was “to raise £1,000 for every year my dad has been gone”.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers marathon
Ten-month-old Jack Rigby with his dad Lee in Tenerife (Scotty’s Little Soldiers/PA)

In a video thanking those who have donated to Jack’s fundraiser, his mother Rebecca, 40, said: “The amount that’s been raised so far is absolutely phenomenal and I am immensely proud of Jack for everything that he is doing to raise funds and awareness for Scotty’s, and to do something positive in Lee’s name.

“May’s not an easy time for us and doing this is really helping Jack to get through this difficult period, so thank you.”

Jack, who now lives in Halifax, West Yorkshire,  is raising funds on behalf of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a tri-service charity which has supported him and other children and young people aged up to 25, who are grieving the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Jack had said he wanted to do the charity drive because “Scotty’s makes me feel proud” and the fundraiser would enable them “to continue to help me and hundreds of other children just like me”.

He added: “It helps to know I’m not the only one in my situation and that there’s people I can reach out and talk to, whenever I need them.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers marathon
Jack with his mother Rebecca (Scotty’s Little Soldiers/PA)

The Rigbys have used respite breaks organised by Scotty’s to take some time away and make new memories.

They have also attended a number of events, including taking part in the National Service of Remembrance and Scotty’s annual Christmas parties, where Jack has spent time with other children in his situation.

He has also been offered one-to-one bereavement support, and met the Duke of Sussex at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2017.

Urging people to continue sending in their donations, Ms Rigby added in the video: “If you can’t make a donation, please share the posts with your friends and let’s just raise as much awareness and funds as we can for such an amazing charity because Scotty’s really do help.

“They have supported Jack since 2013 and continue to do so. Let’s do what we can to show them how grateful we are and that Lee has not been forgotten, and that we can do something positive in his name. Thank you.”

Fusilier Rigby was off duty when he was murdered near the Royal Artillery Barracks.

Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.

