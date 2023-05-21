Trailblazing star of Oscar-winning film to be honoured by Ulster University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trailblazing star of Oscar-winning film to be honoured by Ulster University

By Press Association
Actor James Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The trailblazing Belfast-born star of an Oscar-winning film is to be honoured by Ulster University.

Actor James Martin was part of the cast of the short film An Irish Goodbye which swept the major awards ceremonies this year.

Martin is the first actor with Down’s syndrome to scoop an Oscar.

He joins gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, poet Michael Longley and broadcaster Sean Rafferty among the cohort in Ulster University’s honorary graduates this year.

Martin said the impact of his win and recognition has been very positive.

“I will be delighted to receive this honorary doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of my contribution to An Irish Goodbye,” he said.

“We had a great team working on the movie which told a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching.

“The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.”

Also among the honorary graduates are Sara Booth, head of competitions within the Fifa Women’s Football Division, Lyn Moffett for peacebuilding and conflict resolution, Anne McVicker, director at the Women’s Resource and Development Agency, Kieran Kennedy for building economic diversity in the north west, and Lisa Brankin, an Ulster University alumna and Ford’s current managing director of the UK and Ireland.

Ulster University vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew described graduations as a “time for celebration”.

“At Ulster University, we work to develop well-rounded, skilled and experienced graduates, and as part of this, we also identify and celebrate positive role models for our graduates to aspire to,” he said.

“These honourees are individuals making a genuine difference in their local or global community in various fields such as arts, sport, peacebuilding and community work, business, health, and social work.

“As Northern Ireland marks 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, it is right that we both reflect on where we’ve come from, and the direction we are heading in.

“We are recognising those who have made and continue to make significant contributions to our society, and Ulster University is delighted to celebrate this cohort of exceptional role models who demonstrate leadership, perseverance, integrity, innovative thinking, determination, talent, and creativity, and they inspire us all.”

The honorary doctorates will be conferred during summer graduations which take place from June 29 until July 7, across all three Ulster University campuses.

