BBC News to air three new programmes following single channel launch

By Press Association
BBC News is to launch three new programmes (Ian West/PA)
BBC News is to launch three new programmes which will explore the daily stories in reactive, analytical and deep-dive formats.

Chief presenters for the broadcaster Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Matthew Amroliwala will front the new shows which will air from Monday while fellow journalist Maryam Moshiri will move across them all.

It comes as the corporation continues to make changes to its news output following the creation of a single BBC News channel operation with two feeds for UK and global audiences.

Women in the World conference
BBC News presenter Lucy Hockings (left) and NSPCC Children’s Rights Campaigner Helena Fraser speak during a Women in the World conference (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The reactive and fast-paced BBC News Now with Hockings will be broadcast from midday to 3pm.

It will cover several stories throughout the programme, using the presenter’s versatile style in an immersive format to move from story to story.

Meanwhile, analysis will be at the heart of Verified Live with Matthew Amroliwala, which will air from 3pm to 6pm.

The programme will delve into the key stories behind the headlines and work closely with the broadcaster’s new verification team who will use techniques to investigate, source and verify information, video and images.

The Daily Global with Yalda Hakim will take the evening slot from 6pm to 8pm as it goes in-depth into the dominant stories of the day.

Royal visit to Ayrshire
Journalist and broadcaster Yalda Hakim (Jane Barlow/PA)

These new programmes will join The Context with Christian Fraser, which relaunched last month with a new format in the 8pm to 10pm slot.

It sees a conversational style among its panellists alongside discussion and debate.

Paul Royall, interim executive editor for the BBC News channel, said: “This is an exciting moment for the channel as we continue to shape our schedules.

“These new programmes will provide viewers with the trusted, impartial journalism they expect from us, but with new, innovative formats which will deliver the best viewing experience.”

Earlier this year, the corporation published its Annual Plan, in which it announced its savings target has increased by 40% to £400 million amid high inflation and a licence fee freeze.

The broadcaster said it was responding by cutting 1,000 hours of content commissions across its portfolio, among other measures.

The BBC previously projected it needed to save £285 million by 2027/28 – the end of the current charter period.

It comes on top of a £300 million reinvestment plan announced last May to “better position the BBC for an on-demand world”.

