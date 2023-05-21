Northern Ireland-born diplomats describe how Good Friday Agreement inspires them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland-born diplomats describe how Good Friday Agreement inspires them

By Press Association
Jill Gallard is the UK’s ambassador to Germany (PA)
A host of Northern Ireland-born diplomats serving across the world have described being inspired by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

On the 25th anniversary of the accord, they have spoken about its continuing impact on their work serving in countries from Afghanistan to North Korea, Hong Kong and Turkey.

Josh Norton, 27, from Belfast, said the agreement was his inspiration for joining the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

He is now a policy adviser on the FCDO’s Ukraine desk and was previously deployed to Kabul following the collapse of the Afghanistan government.

“I’ve worked on some of the most devastating and sustained conflicts that the world continues to grapple with,” he said.

“The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement demonstrates the prize that is on offer and shows when we pursue dialogue over conflict, we can end the violence.”

Mr Norton was born in 1996, just two years before the agreement was signed.

“It gave me a childhood of peace and one in which I could focus on my education and where it was perfectly normal for me to be able to go outside and play football with my friends from all different sides of the community without the fear of violence that the generations before me suffered so deeply,” he said.

“It is always at the forefront of my mind as I’ve worked on other conflicts around the world. The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement shows what can be achieved when we pull together in dialogue.”

Colin Crooks, 54, from Dungannon, serves as the UK’s ambassador to South Korea, and previously worked as the ambassador to North Korea.

Many of his early memories of childhood were of violence and conflict, and said the spirit of compromise in Northern Ireland in the 1990s has inspired him throughout his career.

“The idea that leaders can sit down together, even where very serious historical and personal grievances exist, is something that I think other countries can also learn from, not least here on the Korean peninsula, where we also hope to see peace and prosperity take hold one day,” he said.

In Berlin, Jill Gallard, 54, from Omagh, recently hosted the King on his first foreign visit since being crowned, in her role as the UK’s ambassador to Germany.

She said she had been working as a young diplomat in Madrid when the agreement was signed, and burst into tears of relief that the Troubles were coming to an end.

“The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is important to me because it marked an end to the weekly, often daily, loss of life in the Troubles, which was the backdrop of my childhood and teenage years,” she said.

“I’m convinced that part of the reason I became a diplomat was growing up in Northern Ireland. I remember being baffled about why the two sides of the community couldn’t talk to each other and resolve their differences in a peaceful way, with compromise on both sides.

“Dialogue makes such a difference.”

Geraldine McCafferty, 50, from Co Armagh, is deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Beijing, China.

She said growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles gave her a desire to see more dialogue and less conflict.

“For me, the Good Friday Agreement is an example to us all of what can be achieved through dialogue, with hard work, trust and courage,” she said.

“It is a beacon of hope that the impossible can be achieved when people work together, quietly and resolutely and often invisibly behind the scenes.

“It delivered more than a peace process. It brought decision-making closer to the people and created a shared confidence in our future.”

Meanwhile, Brian Davidson, the UK’s consul general to Hong Kong, said he talks about the agreement a lot in his job.

“Not only did it bring peace and stability to the shores of Northern Ireland, but it literally helped unlock that creativity, the innovation, and exposed to the rest of the world what we see as the real Northern Ireland,” said the 58-year-old from Holywood.

“For me, the talking about the Good Friday Agreement and the process that led up to it is indeed something I do quite a lot in my job in the various countries I’ve served – not least in that whole process of dialogue is something that is fundamental to diplomacy.

“I thought very much about the need to build bridges between communities – that idea that you engage with people with whom you may have differing views, to build commonality, to build understanding, to acknowledge different points of view, to accept that, and to respect that.

“That is part of a process I think in all communities to build better understanding and bring people together.”

