What the papers say – May 22

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding fine and a variety of other stories feature on the front pages in Britain on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman’s speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants.

The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman's speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants.

The Mirror and The Guardian take a different stance, saying Labour is demanding a probe into Ms Braverman’s speeding fine after her team denied she had a speeding ticket six weeks ago.

Guardian front page, Monday 22 May 2023: Pressure on PM to launch inquiry into Braverman's speeding row

The Daily Express says a people smuggler claims Europe is sending tens of thousands of migrants to Britain.

The Times says patients will be encouraged to use the NHS app to book private healthcare in an effort to cut wait times.

THE TIMES: NHS app to let patients book private healthcare

The Daily Mail reveals drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 people a day caught under the influence of drugs while driving.

The Financial Times says China have banned a US chipmaker after the G7 summit.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 22

The Sun reports Phillip Schofield is devastated after his axing from ITV’s This Morning show.

On tomorrow's front page: Devastated Phillip Schofield says he is "completely broken" by his axing from This Morning

And the Daily Star looks to the clear skies, saying Britain will be hotter than Morocco this week with a 24C day forecast.