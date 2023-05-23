Jester from Leicester to receive royal accolade at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jester from Leicester to receive royal accolade at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Mark Selby (Zac Goodwin/PA)
English snooker player Mark Selby will be among those recognised at Windsor Castle later for his services to the sport.

The 39-year-old first became professional at the age of 16 after winning the England Under 15 Championship in 1998.

Since then he has claimed four World Snooker Champion titles and 22 ranking titles, placing him eighth on the all-time list of ranking tournament winners.

Selby, known by fans as the Jester from Leicester, was appointed an MBE for his services to snooker and charity in the 2022 Birthday Honours List, the Queen’s last before her death.

The snooker star was praised by charity Mind for speaking publicly about his ongoing struggle with depression, admitting that he had suffered a “relapse” after losing a Masters tournament in January 2022.

Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant (Yui Mok/PA)

There is also a prestigious CBE honour on Tuesday for Robert Stringer, chief executive of Sony Music Entertainment, for his services to the UK’s creative industries, social justice, and charity.

After being appointed chairman of the Sony Music Group in 2019, he helped create an £80 million fund to support anti-racist initiatives across the globe.

Sir Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, will receive a knighthood at the investiture for political and public service.

In May 2020, Sir Chris was elected as the chair of the Commons Select Committee on Standards.

A former Anglican priest, Sir Chris, an openly gay man, won the Stonewall politician of the year award in 2011 for his work to support equality for lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

