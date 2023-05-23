Lamborghini driver handed ban after crash while using road ‘like a racetrack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lamborghini driver handed ban after crash while using road ‘like a racetrack’

By Press Association
A screengrab from dashcam footage of the scene after Lamborghini driver Gull Khan crashed into a Seat Leon on the A15 Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
A Lamborghini driver who crashed into another car while treating a public road “like a racetrack”, injuring the other motorist, has been given a 20-month driving ban.

Gull Khan was behind the wheel of the hired sports car and had been weaving in and out of traffic at speed when it ploughed into the back of a Seat Leon in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The driver of the Seat Leon was treated for a fractured nose, concussion and various cuts and grazes after the crash on the A15 Bourges Boulevard on March 15 last year.

Analysis of dashcam footage estimated 32-year-old Khan was driving at speeds of at least 75mph – almost double the 40mph limit – when the collision happened.

Khan, of Silverwood Road, Peterborough, admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving and having no insurance, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said he was sentenced at the same court on Friday to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to complete an extended re-test and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Pc Pete Smith said: “Khan seemed determined to use the roads like a racetrack as he drove well in excess of the speed limit and weaved in and out of traffic.

“He showed a complete disregard for the laws of the road and other people’s safety.

“I’m pleased he has now appeared in court and been sentenced for his actions.”

