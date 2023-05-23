Just Stop Oil protesters clash with drivers as slow marches block London bridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil protesters clash with drivers as slow marches block London bridges

By Press Association
A motorcyclist tried to drive through the group of demonstrators (Just Stop Oil/PA)
A motorcyclist tried to drive through the group of demonstrators (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Climate change protesters have again clashed with drivers as they staged marches on three bridges in central London.

Forty-five Just Stop Oil (JSO) activists blocked the roads on Blackfriars, London and Tower bridges on Tuesday morning by walking slowly in the road.

One man was handcuffed by police after he appeared to push two JSO supporters in a bid to clear the road.

He was detained on suspicion of common assault but not arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

A motorcyclist also tried to drive through the group of demonstrators, while there were several clashes at the other protest sites, with members of the public snatching banners, according to JSO.

Later the group staged further marches in Bayswater, Islington and West Brompton, with a further incident that saw a van collide with bus stop as the driver tried to get round protesters, JSO said.

The group posted footage of the Blackfriars Bridge confrontation on Twitter, saying: “This is an impossible situation.

Activists stage a slow walk protest in central London
Police now have powers under the Public Order Act to force protesters out of the road and onto the pavement (Just Stop Oil/PA)

“That’s where our government has left us. More and more people are realising taking action is the right thing to do.

“Do we disrupt other ordinary people, like this man, arrested for lashing out today, or just sit back and watch everything burn?”

Tuesday’s clashes came after footage of another confrontation in the City of London was posted on social media on Friday.

A man approached JSO protesters as they marched slowly in front of traffic on Mansell Street, near the Tower of London, before snatching their banners and pushing a woman to the ground.

He also grabbed a phone from one of the campaigners and threw it away, before trying to push other activists out of the road.

Police now have powers under the Public Order Act to force protesters out of the road and onto the pavement.

These orders were used at all three bridges on Tuesday by 8.55am, JSO said.

The Metropolitan Police urged the public not to intervene in protest action.

Just Stop Oil activists stage a slow walk protest in central London
Police urged members of the public not to intervene (Just Stop Oil /PA)

A spokesman said: “At around 8.25am, Met police officers detained a male member of the public for common assault after an altercation between him and two Just Stop Oil protesters on Blackfriars Bridge.

“There have been no arrests and police are investigating the matter.

“We completely understand the frustration and anger of London’s communities when protesters walk slowly in the roads.

“We urge people not to intervene and to let police deal with the situation who, if not already there, will arrive promptly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks