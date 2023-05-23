William: Advances made by eco-packaging firm Notpla are breathtaking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William: Advances made by eco-packaging firm Notpla are breathtaking

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales smells a beaker during a visit to Notpla in London (Kin Cheung/PA)
The Prince of Wales smells a beaker during a visit to Notpla in London (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Prince of Wales said advances made by an eco-packaging firm since it won £1 million from his Earthshot Prize are “breathtaking”.

William toured the factory of Notpla, which was awarded the funds after impressing judges with its biodegradable cartons made from seaweed, on Tuesday.

The Earthshot Prize was established by William to find solutions to “repair” the planet.

Notpla – short for not plastic – scooped its Build A Waste-Free World award last year.

The Prince of Wales talks to co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, left, and Pierre Paslier during a visit to Notpla in London
The Prince of Wales talks to co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, left, and Pierre Paslier during a visit to Notpla in London (Kin Cheung/PA)

William got the chance to see some of the firm’s products, which have the potential to revolutionise the packaging industry, being used.

Shown a new development – injection-moulded seaweed and plant extracts that can be used for cutlery – he said: “It’s breathtaking to see the advances you’re making already.

“That’s really exciting.”

When research engineer Callum Wardle told the future king he could eat the material, William joked: “It might take me a while.”

Before developing cartons, Notpla co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier created an edible bubble filled with water.

Royal visit to Notpla
Notpla was given £1 million by William’s Earthshot Prize last year (Kin Cheung/PA)

And as William was taken round the facility in Hackney Wick, east London, they showed him flavoured capsules – and he tried one called Cosmopolitan.

William donned a blue lab coat to make biodegradable film that can be used to cover food and, impressed by the research scientists’ work, joked: “Where there’s a Bunsen burner, there’s trouble.”

At the end of his visit, William went to a nearby pub, where he ate pizza served on a tray made from seaweed.

Notpla has launched a range of coated boxes with Bidfood UK, a foodservice distributor with more than 45,000 customers across the UK.

When William met existing and potential customers of the biodegradable packaging firm, he asked how to give businesses the “confidence” to try a new product like Notpla.

Darren Ungless, director of buying at Bidfood, said said they needed to “convince” some of the big decision-makers to come on board to make a difference.

After the visit Notpla co-founder Pierre Paslier said the Earthshot Prize had given his business a huge boost of credibility among potential clients but there were issues with companies still being dependent on plastics.

He said: “Today we’re seeing that companies that invest in sustainability, they grow twice as fast as companies that don’t.

“So if you want to stay in business, you’ve got to switch your mindset.”

