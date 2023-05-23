Apples and blackberries may help lower chances of developing frailty – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Apples and blackberries may help lower chances of developing frailty – study

By Press Association
Apples and blackberries may help lower chances of developing frailty – study (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Apples and blackberries may help lower chances of developing frailty – study (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Eating foods like apples and blackberries may help lower your chances of developing frailty.

Research suggests plant-based foods that contain dietary compounds called flavonols could potentially be linked to a decreased likelihood of the condition.

The study suggests flavonoids called quercetin, which is found in apples and blackberries, may be the most important for frailty prevention.

Researchers found that for every 10 mg higher intake of flavonols per day – about one medium-sized apple – the odds of frailty were reduced by 20%.

According to Age UK, frailty is generally characterised by issues like reduced muscle strength and fatigue.

About 10% of people aged over 65 live with it, and this figure rises to between 25% and 50% for those aged over 85.

Current dietary recommendations for frailty prevention primarily focus on protein intake.

But the researchers say there are many other foods that may have health benefits.

The study authors say: “There may be some validity to the old saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor (or frailty) away.

“Our findings suggest that for every 10 mg higher intake of flavonols per day, the odds of frailty were reduced by 20%.

“Individuals can easily consume 10 mg of flavonols intake per day since one medium-sized apple has about 10 mg of flavonols.”

Co-authors Shivani Sahni and Courtney Millar, of Harvard Medical School, and the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Ageing Research, Hebrew SeniorLife, said: “Although there was no significant association between total flavonoid intake and frailty, higher flavonols intake (one of the subclasses of flavonoids) was associated with lower odds of developing frailty.

“Specifically, higher quercetin intake was the flavonoid that had the strongest association with frailty prevention.

“This data suggests that there may be particular subclasses of flavonoids that have the most potential as a dietary strategy for frailty prevention.”

According to the scientists, future research should focus on dietary interventions of flavonols or quercetin for the treatment of frailty.

The findings were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks