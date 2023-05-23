Police officer ‘left suicidal’ by ‘bullying’ behaviour of task force colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
A police officer was left suicidal by the “bullying” behaviour of colleagues on a “toxic” specialist task force, a disciplinary hearing has been told.

Inspector Nicholas Mantle, Pc Mark Jordan-Gill, Pc Michael Lowther, Pc Matthew Young and former Pc Paul Perdrisat face four allegations of breaching Dorset Police’s professional standards between 2018 and 2021.

They were all part of the specialist Force Support Group (FSG) based at Bournemouth that a colleague, named only as Pc A, called “toxic” because of the “bullying environment”.

Pc A said the quintet’s treatment of him left him considering suicide.

He described Perdrisat as the “alpha male” and said: “I challenged Pc Perdrisat and took him to one side. ‘Why are you doing this?’ And he said to me, ‘By picking on the weakest link we get rid of them’.”

Describing the group’s behaviour, Pc A said: “Whatever we did was not good enough. They just chipped away – the team, Pc Perdrisat, Pc Jordan-Gill, a little bit by Pc Lowther and Pc Young.”

He added: “I didn’t want to wake up in the morning. I thought about taking my own life.”

Pc A said homophobic comments were made in the office, adding: “I was astounded at professional police officers being homophobic.”

Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the force, told the Winfrith hearing the officers also posted or failed to challenge items posted in a WhatsApp group called “The Real FSG”.

He said: “Some can be described as sexist, pornographic, misogynistic, homophobic, racist, bullying, offensive and otherwise inappropriate.

“The officers who posted should not have done so in the first place.

“They should have been challenged and they should have been stopped.

“The officers should have left the group and reported the group.”

Mr Ley-Morgan said the messages were in breach of the force’s social media policy and would discredit the force because “a member of the public would be justifiably appalled” by the images and “by the officers finding them humorous”.

The officers are also accused of making discriminatory comments and putting up an inappropriate calendar – given as a secret Santa gift – as “wall art” in their office.

They deny gross misconduct. The hearing continues.

