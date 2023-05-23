Princess Royal watched snooker championship final, Mark Selby says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Royal watched snooker championship final, Mark Selby says

By Press Association
Mark Selby is made an MBE by the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)
English snooker player Mark Selby MBE has said the Princess Royal admitted she was a fan of the sport at a ceremony in Windsor Castle.

The 39-year-old was among Sir Salman Rushdie and Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant in being recognised with prestigious titles on Tuesday, just weeks after he lost the World Championship final.

After the investiture, Selby said Anne admitted to tuning in for the game.

“She was just chatting to me about the snooker, saying she watches a little bit of it and watched a bit of the final as well, so it was great knowing that she follows it,” he said.

Reflecting on his defeat to Belgian player Luca Brecel, the snooker ace said he was “disappointed” but that his previous wins had “softened the blow”.

“To get to the final is such a huge achievement,” he said.

“It is such a tough tournament to win over a few weeks, physically and mentally tiring, so to get back to the final after winning was a great achievement, and hopefully I can kick on from that into the new season.”

Selby, from Leicester, added that it was a “huge honour” to be recognised for his services to sport and charity, and that he had to “pinch” himself.

Mark Selby after being made an MBE
Mark Selby after being made an MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“From where I’ve come from being a young lad just playing snooker, I never thought it would come to this – quite an emotional day, really”, he said.

Selby first became professional at the age of 16 after winning the England under-15 championship in 1998.

Since then he has claimed four world snooker championship titles and 22 ranking titles, placing him eighth on the all-time list of ranking tournaments.

The devout Leicester City fan also admitted that he feared the team would be relegated from the Premier League.

“It’s a tough one”, he said. “Hand on heart, I think they’ll beat West Ham but I think Everton will probably just do enough to win as well, so if that’s the case unfortunately we’ll get relegated, but hopefully I’m wrong.”

