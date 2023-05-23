No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern

By Press Association
Bertie Ahern expressed concern about ‘dragging’ out the process over the summer (Charles McQuillan/PA)
Bertie Ahern expressed concern about ‘dragging’ out the process over the summer (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Former Irish premier and architect of the Good Friday Agreement Bertie Ahern has said there is “no reason” why the Stormont Assembly should not be meeting next week.

He said that everything that was necessary to happen to restore the Northern Ireland powersharing institutions had happened and expressed concern about “dragging” out the process over the summer.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams said he understands that DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wants to keep his supporters and base onside, but said that he will have to “face them down”.

Mr Adams also said he believed the DUP leader when he said the prospect of Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill becoming First Minister was not the obstacle hindering the institutions’ revival.

The two leaders were speaking as part of a panel discussion in the members’ restaurant of Leinster House in Dublin on Tuesday evening, hosted by the Ceann Comhairle, or speaker of the Dail, Sean O Fearghail.

Mr Adams praised the organisation of the event and remarked it was “the only event that the Irish establishment has had about the Good Friday Agreement”.

“All those other events up at Queen’s (University) and so on and so forth, the Irish government didn’t do that. This government is to touch from the process.”

Among those on the panel were former SDLP leader Brid Rodgers, former UUP director of communications David Kerr and co-founder of Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition Monica McWilliams.

In the audience were Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, TDs from Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein, the Social Democrats and the Rural Independent Group, the former speaker of the Assembly Alex Maskey, and the leader of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer.

Artist Shane Gillan, who created the hand-drawn portraits of politicians and key players in the peace deal negotiations as part of the event, was also present.

Mr Ahern said he had been concerned a few months ago that the British Government might endeavour to change the Good Friday Agreement in some way and say “that this is a change that we have to do to get the unionists onside”.

He also said there was “huge merit” in the DUP moving ahead with a deal to restore Stormont before the summer.

“I just think that everything that’s necessary has already happened. It looks as if the DUP need a bit of a commitment around trade legislation. Once it’s around trade legislation I wouldn’t lose 30 seconds’ sleep about it, if it’s anything else, I’d be very worried about that,” he said.

“There’s no reason that they shouldn’t all be meeting next week, in my opinion,” he said, adding he had a fear about that “dragging” it out over the summer.

“The British and the DUP – they’re tic-tacing with each other clearly, and it’s around this trade legislation.

“If I was in the DUP, I think there’s huge merit in them in getting their bit of trade legislation and doing it now, before the summer break, before the marching season, before the holiday season, and then just getting on with it.”

Mr Adams said: “Jeffrey Donaldson knows that he has to go back into the Assembly.”

He said it was “fair enough” to want to keep your own supporters and your own base onside, but added: “You also have to tell those that you know are not going to come with you, to move to one side, you have to face them down.”

He added: “Jeffrey has a choice. I believe it when he says he doesn’t have a problem – he probably doesn’t like the fact – that Michelle O’Neill is First Minister designate, but that is not the reason why (he won’t take his party back to Stormont).”

Reflecting on the campaign ahead of the referendum, Monica McWilliams said that most people “do not realise how difficult it was during those six weeks to get people who had suffered and sacrificed the most to vote yes”.

“The thing I remember for me that turned it was the doctors and nurses came out, which is something they rarely do, and stuck their heads above the parapet and the doctors said ‘Never again do I want to spend my life doing surgery on people who are missing limbs, who have had the most shocking injuries’, and the doctor was crying as he was saying it, and that was a moment in which the people of the country listened.

“And the nurses that came out and said the same, that their entire 30 years of their health profession, their medical profession had been taken up by nothing else except intensive care and fixing bodies.”

Of the famous appearance of David Trimble and John Hume on stage with U2 ahead of the referendum vote, David Kerr said he was “incredulous” when he had heard the proposals, and that both were very nervous on the night.

“It’s the defining image. I don’t care what anybody says, that’s the image that’s in the history books,” he said.

