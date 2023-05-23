London’s Vagina Museum meets fundraising goal for new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

London’s Vagina Museum meets fundraising goal for new premises

By Press Association
An exhibition about periods at the Vagina Museum (Vagina Museum 2022/PA)
An exhibition about periods at the Vagina Museum (Vagina Museum 2022/PA)

The world’s first vagina museum has raised enough funds to relocate to new premises after being forced to shut its doors earlier this year.

The London-based museum raised the £85,000 needed to secure a six-year lease in a twin pair of railway arches in east London.

The Vagina Museum raised a significant proportion of the money required by crowdfunding on GoFundMe, after closing in February.

Upon reaching the fundraising goal, the Vagina Museum tweeted: “We did it. Thank you, thank you, a thousand times thank you, all 2400 people who chose to help the Vagina Museum to grow and thrive!”

The museum said the new premises features space for three galleries, an event space, and the possibility of expanding to provide a cafe.

The museum had said fundraising for a physical premises was a “now-or-never situation” and if it did not raise enough funds, the museum was “not going to be able to survive beyond a few months and all activities will cease”.

The project was launched in 2017 and started with pop ups around the country, including at Green Man Festival, the Royal Institution, and the Freud Museum.

The Vagina Museum opened its first premises in Camden Market in 2019 and held its first exhibition, Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them, in November 2019, which addressed common myths and misconceptions about vaginas and vulvas.

After moving to Bethnal Green, the museum hosted the exhibition Periods: A Brief History; and a permanent exhibition named From A to V, which explored activism and anatomy.

The Vagina Museum says around 200,000 people have visited its educational exhibitions since it opened to the public in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks