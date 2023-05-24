Competition launched to re-name Birmingham’s much-loved ‘Raging Bull’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Competition launched to re-name Birmingham’s much-loved ‘Raging Bull’

By Press Association
The Women appears on top of The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium (PA)
The Women appears on top of The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium (PA)

Rail bosses have launched a competition to give a permanent new name to the mechanical bull which wowed crowds at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Network Rail announced plans in February to install the 10-metre (32ft) tall creation, currently named the Raging Bull, in the atrium of Birmingham’s New Street station.

In a statement on Wednesday, Network Rail and the West Midlands Combined Authority said members of the public were being given a two-week window to email their name suggestions for the two-and-a-half tonne bull.

Potential names will then be put to a public vote, with the winner being revealed by June 23, ahead of the bull’s official unveiling on New Street’s concourse in July.

Major work is ongoing to make the bull suitable for its new home.

Special effects designers at Artem, which originally built the bull, are re-moulding new parts so it meets fire regulations and fitting new mechanisms so its head, eyes and tail move in similar ways to how they did during the Games.

Lord Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, said: “Much work has been going on to get the bull ready for its new home at Birmingham New Street, where it will be a towering piece of art admired by the thousands of people who use the station every day.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers surround the Raging Bull during the opening ceremony last July (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Network Rail is honoured to be entrusted with this much-loved icon for public display.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “As well as being a delightful attraction for tourists and local people to marvel at and enjoy, the bull will always be a reminder of our success.”

Mike Kelt, CEO of special effects company Artem, said: “It has been an honour to remake the Bull so it can live on to remind everyone of the Commonwealth experience, and the fantastic history that is locked up in Birmingham’s past.”

Entries should be sent to namethebull@networkrail.co.uk ahead of a shortlist announcement in early June.

