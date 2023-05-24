Temperatures on the rise ahead of bank holiday weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Temperatures on the rise ahead of bank holiday weekend

By Press Association
People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat on River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat on River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The hottest weather of 2023 is expected to arrive within hours and will be followed by a warm Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures could hit 24C on Wednesday afternoon in south east Wales and the West Midlands, which would be the highest recorded this year so far, the Met Office said. This will include “almost unbreakable sunshine”.

It will be followed by a “fine spell of weather” over the weekend, with highs in the low 20s, the forecaster added. And Saturday is expected to be the warmest day over the Bank Holiday.

People enjoy the hot weather in rowing boats underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on River Nidd in North Yorkshire
People enjoy the hot weather in rowing boats underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on River Nidd in North Yorkshire. Picture date: Wednesday May 23, 2023.

A spokesman for the Met Office said high pressure is “firmly in charge” across the UK and for most people it will be “fine and bright”, with little if any rain.

It is not expected to meet the threshold for a heatwave, which is highs of 25C to 28C across a three-day period, but the Met Office said the temperatures forecast are slightly above the average for May.

Monday saw the hottest day of the year so far, with 23C recorded in parts of south Wales.

Grahame Madge, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “There will be little if anything in the way of rainfall apart from the odd very very light shower.

“For most people it will be fine and bright with some varying amounts of cloud day by day, but nothing that should trouble anybody.

“It’s probably slightly above average for May but the month has been a different feel with quite a lot of cloud and low temperatures, so it’s great we’re seeing these sorts of temperatures lasting into and over the Bank Holiday weekend and into the early part of next week.

“There’s some potential for cloud into the early part of next week that will lower temperatures and brightness a little.”

From the start of the meteorological summer, June 1, bright conditions will be expected to dominate more, the spokesman added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks