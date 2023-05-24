Detective who survived murder attempt attends garden party with King and Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detective who survived murder attempt attends garden party with King and Queen

By Press Association
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell met the King and Queen at a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)
A senior detective who survived a murder attempt has attended a garden party in Co Down with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The event was the first time Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has appeared in public since the attack attributed to dissident republicans earlier this year.

It is understood that he had a private audience with the King ahead of the event.

Camilla also spent some minutes speaking with Mr Caldwell during the garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone in February after coaching a youth sports team.

His son had been with him as he loaded footballs into the boot of his car when the gun men approached.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was also among the guests at the garden party at the castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 1
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Brian Lawless/PA)

It came on the first day of a visit by the King and Queen to Northern Ireland.

It is their first visit outside England since the coronation earlier this month.

Charles and Camilla met with pupils from a local primary school, who took part in a competition to design coronation benches.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris hosted a brief private audience with Charles and Camilla before they attended a garden party and planted a tree within the grounds of the castle to mark the coronation.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 1
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and the King in audience at Hillsborough Castle (Tim Rooke/PA)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill did not attend the event.

However she said representatives from the party will be present at events during the two-day visit.

“Yes, I think there’s a whole raft of engagements and some of our MPs will be at local events in their constituencies,” she told reporters after a meeting with the secretary of state at Hillsborough castle on Wednesday.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 1
The King and Queen open a new coronation garden in Newtownabbey (Mark Marlow/PA)

Earlier, Charles and Camilla officially opened a Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey,

The King and Queen were welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim David McCorkell, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross and North Belfast MP John Finucane (Sinn Fein).

They were serenaded by school children and took some time to chat with the youngsters before officially opening the gates to the Coronation Garden.

Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin accompanied Charles and Camilla, introducing them to those who have spent recent months working to realise his “whimsical” design, which includes music, moving plants and bubbles.

He said his team had been working around the clock in recent months to prepare the garden, and described his inspiration as “whimsy” to mark the coronation as well as engaging with people of all ages.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 1
The King and Queen with garden designer Diarmuid Gavin (Mark Marlow/PA)

“They were wonderful – I got to spend a little bit of time with them, we went into the quiet garden with the water dancing and they were asking me where the plants came from, the idea behind the design, and they couldn’t have been nicer,” he said.

Charles and Camilla were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The King smiled as Bring Me Sunshine played, while Camilla described the garden as not what she had expected, but complimented it as “absolutely lovely”.

