Home News UK

Family of teenager killed in Cardiff crash appeal for peace after rioting

By Press Association
A car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff (PA)
A car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff (PA)

The family of one of two teenagers whose deaths in a road collision sparked rioting over claims they were being pursued by police have pleaded for “peace within the community”.

Harvey Evans, 15, died alongside his best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16, when the electric bike they were riding crashed in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday evening.

Video footage on social media appears to show the two boys being followed by a marked police van minutes before the fatal crash.

Harvey Evans, 15, (right) died in the crash
Harvey Evans, 15, (right) died in the crash (Family handout/PA)

In a statement released by South Wales Police, Harvey’s family said: “Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend and boyfriend.

“He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

“We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

“As Harvey’s mum, I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was, and not as the media are portraying him now.”

Kyrees’s family also paid tribute and thanked the local community for their support since his death.

“Kyrees was a loving, caring handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra,” they said.

Cardiff road traffic collision
Kyrees Sullivan died in the collision with his best friend Harvey Evans (Family handout/PA)

“He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

“Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun and laughs.

“They were loved by not only their families but by their community as well.

“Belinda, Craig and families, would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers, and messages since they lost their son.”

Police said they were continuing to investigate the collision and were appealing for witnesses, information, CCTV and footage from mobile phones and social media.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into “any interaction” between the South Wales force and the teenagers.

Tensions rose and spilled over into rioting which saw missiles and fireworks thrown at the police and cars set alight.

Alun Michael, police and crime commissioner for South Wales, said he had been “assured, and I am still assured, youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident”.

In the aftermath of the collision, Mr Michael gave interviews in which he said there were “rumours” of a police chase, “which wasn’t the case”.

