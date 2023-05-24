Daily multivitamin may help slow memory loss in older adults – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daily multivitamin may help slow memory loss in older adults – study

By Press Association
Taking a multivitamin improves memory in older adults, a study suggests (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Taking a multivitamin supplement may help slow memory loss in people aged 60 and older, a study suggests.

Researchers in the US looked at data from more than 3,500 adults who were part of the COSMOS-Web clinical trial.

The scientists found that memory improved for people taking a daily multivitamin, compared with those who took a placebo.

Study leader Adam Brickman, professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said: “Cognitive ageing is a top health concern for older adults, and this study suggests that there may be a simple, inexpensive way to help older adults slow down memory decline.”

For the study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the participants were randomly assigned to take a daily Centrum Silver multivitamin or placebo for three years.

They did memory tests every year to see how it affected them.

Those taking the multivitamin did significantly better on the tests after the first year, with benefits continuing throughout the three-year study period.

Participants with underlying cardiovascular disease saw a particular improvement in performance when taking the supplement.

Prof Brickman said: “There is evidence that people with cardiovascular disease may have lower micronutrient levels that multivitamins may correct, but we don’t really know right now why the effect is stronger in this group.”

The researchers said further studies are needed to identify the specific nutrients contributing to the benefit and the underlying mechanisms involved.

Lok-Kin Yeung, a postdoctoral researcher in Columbia’s Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Ageing Brain and first author of the study, said: “Our study shows that the ageing brain may be more sensitive to nutrition than we realised, though it may not be so important to find out which specific nutrient helps slow age-related cognitive decline.”

The participants in the study mostly comprised of white people of European descent so further research is needed to determine whether the findings can be applied to a more diverse study population, the team said.

They also warned that supplements should not replace a healthy diet.

Prof Brickman added: “Though multivitamins are generally safe, people should always consult a physician before taking them.”

