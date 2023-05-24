Dementia risk increases the younger a person develops diabetes, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dementia risk increases the younger a person develops diabetes, study suggests

By Press Association
A teenage girl with diabetes checks her blood sugar (Alamy/PA)
A teenage girl with diabetes checks her blood sugar (Alamy/PA)

A person’s risk of dementia increases the younger they develop diabetes, research suggests.

Experts say the findings indicate that preventing progression from prediabetes to a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes could mean a substantial reduction in future dementia cases.

Prediabetes is where blood sugar is high but has not yet crossed the threshold for type 2 diabetes.

It is linked with a high risk of progression to diabetes but is also independently associated with other changes in health.

Most people who go on to develop diabetes first pass through this stage of prediabetes.

Among middle-aged adults with prediabetes, 5% to 10% per year go on to develop type 2 diabetes, with a total of 70% of those with prediabetes progressing to diabetes in their lifetime, the researchers say.

Research suggests that up to one third of the UK population may have prediabetes.

To look at the risk of dementia associated with prediabetes, the authors analysed data from people of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study in the US.

According to the study there was a three times greater risk of dementia for those developing type 2 diabetes before the age of 60.

This fell to a 73% increased risk for those developing the condition aged 60-69 and a 23% increased risk for those developing it aged 70-79.

The findings, published in Diabetologia, suggest that at ages 80 or older, developing diabetes was not associated with an increased risk of dementia.

The authors said: “Prediabetes is associated with dementia risk, but this risk is explained by the development of diabetes.

“Diabetes onset at early age is most strongly related to dementia.

“Thus, preventing or delaying the progression of prediabetes to diabetes will substantially reduce the future burden of dementia.”

The study by PhD student Jiaqi Hu and Professor Elizabeth Selvin of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in the US, and colleagues, evaluated the association of prediabetes with dementia risk before and after accounting for the subsequent development of type 2 diabetes.

Among 11,656 people without diabetes to begin with, 2,330 (20%) had prediabetes.

When accounting for diabetes that developed after the baseline period, the researchers found no statistically significant association between prediabetes and dementia.

However, they found that earlier age of progression to type 2 diabetes had the strongest link with dementia.

