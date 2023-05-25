Football fans warned over travel scams ahead of European finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Football fans warned over travel scams ahead of European finals

By Press Association
Manchester City fans will be heading to Istanbul (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City fans will be heading to Istanbul (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tens of thousands of Manchester City and West Ham football fans scrambling to book flights and hotels for European cup finals next month are being urged to avoid scams.

Financial protection scheme Atol issued the warning ahead of Manchester City’s appearance in the Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10, and West Ham playing in the Europa Conference League final in Czech Republic capital Prague three days earlier.

Demand for flights and accommodation in the cities has surged since the clubs won their respective semi-final ties.

Atol, which is run by the Civil Aviation Authority, is urging fans to check whether bookings will be protected by the scheme, take out travel insurance and avoid replying to unsolicited messages or calls with offers.

Supporters are also advised to book with a credit card if possible as providers are required to issue refunds in certain circumstances.

Michael Budge, head of Atol, said: “Unfortunately, big football games often kick off particularly focused scams, including fake deals being posted online and criminals posing as reputable travel agents.

“We saw the impact this had last year for Liverpool fans.

“We don’t want to see people score an own goal and lose their hard-earned money by falling foul of fraud.

“We work closely with Action Fraud, Trading Standards and the police to make sure action is taken where necessary to stop this from happening.”

Dozens of Liverpool supporters were conned out of thousands of pounds in a match ticket scam ahead of last year’s Champions League final in Paris.

Action Fraud, the UK’s scams reporting centre, said earlier this week that £15.3 million was lost through holiday fraud in the last financial year, more than double the total for the previous 12 months.

The most frequent frauds involve cloning websites of comparison companies, holiday providers and airlines, duping victims into believing they are entering payment details on genuine sites.

Fake confirmation emails are often sent, meaning some victims only realise what has happened when they attempt to check-in for their flight at the airport and are told no booking has been made in their name.

There is also a growing trend of fraudsters using counterfeit Atol numbers on their fake websites to give the impression they are authentic and have passed regulatory checks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks