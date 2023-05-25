Paint thrown over Chelsea Flower Show garden in Just Stop Oil protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Paint thrown over Chelsea Flower Show garden in Just Stop Oil protest

By Press Association
Orange paint was splashed across the garden (@MetPoliceEvents/Twitter/PA)
Orange paint was splashed across the garden (@MetPoliceEvents/Twitter/PA)

Just Stop Oil protesters have thrown orange paint over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The Metropolitan Police said three people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A photo from the scene, shared on Twitter by the force, shows orange paint splashed across an exhibit.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil confirmed three women had thrown paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, an award winning plantsman, after stepping over a rope barrier at 9am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “One of them said: ‘What use is a garden if you can’t eat?’

Just Stop Oil protest
Just Stop Oil said three protesters were involved in the incident (Just Stop Oil/PA)

“Cries of dismay could be heard from the public, though this later changed to applause and cries of ‘Well done’.”

They added: “This is not a one-day event, this is an act of resistance against a criminal Government.”

The three women named by JSO were Stephanie Golder, 35, Naomi Goddard, 58, a retired landscape engineer, and Rosa Hicks, 28.

In a statement released after their arrests, Ms Goddard, from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, said: “I know that by carrying out this action, I risk losing my job, my livelihood and my reputation, but it is what I have to do right now.

“We all need to do everything in our power to stop this madness continuing.

“There is a better, cleaner, safer future, but only if we fight for it.”

The Met said on Twitter: “Officers responded to an incident at #ChelseaFlowerShow this morning.

“Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a #JSO protest. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Ms Golder, from Southend, Essex, added: “I disrupted the Chelsea Flower Show  to ask the visitors, exhibitors and the RHS to pick a side; to stand for good over evil, life over death, right over wrong; to stand with the young and the billions of people in the global south whose lives are being cut short by climate collapse.

“If you love gardens or growing food, you must join in civil resistance against new oil and gas.”

The incident comes after activists from Just Stop Oil – which is campaigning to end all new fossil fuel projects in the UK – interrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible last month by throwing orange paint across a snooker table.

On Wednesday, six protesters were arrested on Marylebone Road, central London, the group said.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show began on Monday and is running until Saturday.

