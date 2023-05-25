Water companies should prepare drought plans now – Environment Agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Water companies should prepare drought plans now – Environment Agency

By Press Association
Last summer’s heatwaves meant reservoirs in England had fallen to an average of 49% of their normal levels by September (Ben Birchall/PA)
Last summer’s heatwaves meant reservoirs in England had fallen to an average of 49% of their normal levels by September (Ben Birchall/PA)

The UK cannot rely on weather alone to secure a reliable water supply, the Environment Agency (EA) has said, which is telling water companies to prepare drought plans now.

After the driest February for 30 years, followed by the wettest March for 40 years, the country is still recovering from last year’s hot weather.

Parts of East Anglia as well as Devon and Cornwall remain in drought status but are improving following above-average rainfall throughout April.

The National Drought Group (NDG), which is composed of the EA, the Met Office, the Government, water companies as well as farming and environmental groups, said collaboration is needed to ensure there is enough water for people, agriculture, wildlife and the environment this summer.

EA chief executive and NDG chair John Curtin said: “This spring’s wet weather continues to improve water availability.

“But increasingly extreme climate shocks, such as last summer’s hot and dry spell, can change everything in an instant.

“We need to be better prepared for future climate-driven drought, as well as learn from what we have already experienced.

“That is why Government, regulators, water companies and all water users will continue to work together, using the latest science and best practice, to ensure our water resources are prepared for more extreme events in the future.”

The NDG, which met on Wednesday, said the environment will take time to recuperate from last year’s drought and that the EA is monitoring the recovery of fish and invertebrates.

As of May 16, reservoir capacity across England stood at 92%, compared with 49% at the end of September, when they were at their lowest.

Almost all river flows are normal or higher for this time of year, the NDG said.

England is experiencing more extreme weather as the Earth’s temperature continues to rise and disrupt traditional climate patterns, with some regions seeing drought and floods at the same time.

More hot and dry spells could see drought conditions return to areas across the country.

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: “Whilst recent rain has been a relief for many, it is crucial that we all work together to ease pressures on our precious water supply and increase resilience to drought – everyone has an important role to play.

“The Government will continue to work collaboratively with the Environment Agency and industry, and through our Plan for Water, we are ensuring key water supply infrastructure such as reservoirs can be built more quickly.

“Water companies must better deliver for customers, step up their water resource planning efforts and take precautionary steps to ensure water resilience.”

