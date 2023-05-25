King thanks Armagh for warm welcome on second day of visit to Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King thanks Armagh for warm welcome on second day of visit to Northern Ireland

By Press Association
The King and Queen during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)
The King and Queen during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

The King has thanked Armagh for the warm welcome he and the Queen received during the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles attended a service at St Patrick’s Cathedral attended by various religious leaders while Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library and Museum, which is home to a number of local archaeological items.

At the library Camilla met children from Drelincourt Primary School and volunteers from Dementia NI, before signing a commemorative photograph for the museum.

Camilla during a visit to Robinson Library
Camilla during a visit to Robinson Library (Michael Cooper/PA)

Among the church leaders who gave readings at the service were Church of Ireland leader Rev John McDowell and the leader of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin.

They both met young school children, including two eight-year-olds sporting hand-made crowns called Charles and Camilla on cathedral grounds.

The King and Queen also met members of the Methodist College Belfast choir, who sang at the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

The royal couple then shook hands with several artisan food producers and were given various gifts by members of the public while a cultural performance took place on a stage at Market Theatre Square.

The King and Queen meet Camilla Nowawakowska and Charles Murray, both eight, from Armstrong Primary School outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh
The King and Queen meet Camilla Nowawakowska and Charles Murray, both eight, from Armstrong Primary School (Brian Lawless/PA)

Among those lining the path to the stage were four figures with large heads, representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh: warrior goddess Queen Macha, St Patrick, High King of Ireland Brian Boru and warrior Cu Chulainn.

They also met with performers who gave a showcase of Ulster-Scots, Irish, Chinese and South Asian cultures through traditional music, song and dance.

As the couple joined the Lord Mayor of Armagh Paul Greenfield on stage, Charles addressed the crowd and thanked the community for its hospitality.

“I did just want to say before we leave that it’s been the greatest pleasure to join you here today,” he said.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 2
The Queen meets characters representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I realise it was 23 years ago since I was last here, and I think opened The Market Place building, which I’m so pleased to see is still going strong and I hope making a huge difference to Armagh.

“But if I may say so it’s been particularly special to meet so many of you today, also a large number of school children whose exams, I suspect, we have totally disrupted.

“But I’ve told them that if they don’t pass their exams, it’s bound to be my fault,” he joked.

“But thank you so much for the warmth of your welcome and indeed for showing us just what an enormously diverse, and a number of cultures and traditions there are here now in this part of Northern Ireland.”

He said this “provides such an extra richness and contribution to the whole of society here”.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 2
The King and Queen are on a visit to Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“So I do hope you have great success in the future and we look forward to seeing you again before too long, I hope,” he concluded.

Charles and Camilla then met with some people gathered along the road, waving Union flags and bearing gifts.

They shook hands Rebekah Busby and gave her golden-doodle Teddy a pet, who had chewed through his lead while waiting for the royals to walk by.

“We’ve been here since 8.50pm, so it’s a long stretch for my doggie, but we managed didn’t we Teddy?

“[Camilla] said ‘he’s absolutely lovely’. I think the King said ‘Oh my goodness, look at this dog!’”

She described the atmosphere as “unreal”, and that they would go for ice cream after the royals had departed for their next engagement.

