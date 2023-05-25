Tina Turner was one of a kind, says producer of documentary about her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tina Turner was one of a kind, says producer of documentary about her life

By Press Association
Tina Turner (Andrew MacPherson/PA)
Tina Turner (Andrew MacPherson/PA)

Tina Turner was “one of a kind” and “one of the iconic musical performers of all time”, according to the producer of a documentary about her life.

Simon Chinn, co-founder of production company Lightbox, worked closely with the late Proud Mary singer on the 2021 film Tina.

Turner, who died on Wednesday at 83, had previously said she did not want to see the resulting HBO documentary but later changed her mind and Chinn recalled a conversation he had with her on Zoom after she watched it.

He told the PA news agency: “She came on and she was just beaming from ear to ear.

“Not every aspect of the film was entirely comfortable for her but she was just totally thrilled with what we’ve done and recognised the craft of it, and recognised hopefully the kind of depth and the extent that we’d gone through to do full justice to her story and she was just incredibly generous.

“I’ve never had an easier experience with a subject of a documentary, and when you think about who this subject was, the idea that she would be that trusting, that generous to us, never second guessing us, never questioning what we were doing, is sort of extraordinary to me now. But it very much kind of epitomises who she was.”

The documentary went on to be nominated for three Emmys.

Chinn said he feels “incredibly privileged” to have crafted one of the defining documents on Turner’s life story, adding: “I felt it at the time.

“I also probably had a glimpse at that moment that Tina was not, in fact, immortal. And she was going to pass at some point, and that this would probably be not just the first, but also the last, piece of its kind.

“To make a film that tells a well-known story, but frames it in a different way. It’s Tina finally in the twilight of her life, coming to a reluctant acceptance that she can’t separate herself from her narrative, which is what she tried to do.

“That’s why she wrote the book [her autobiography I, Tina]. That’s why she made the movie with Disney [What’s Love Got to Do with It, based on the book], she did all those things because she believed, maybe naively, that in telling her story, she’d be able to sort of leave it behind.

“I think what she kind of came to realise and came to accept is she was an amazing, transcendent performer but actually, the connection she had with her audience, with her fans, was as much to do with her story as her music ultimately.

“And that she is not just the queen of rock and roll, but the great survivor, and the kind of full arc of her life and her life story is incredibly inspirational to people.”

Reflecting on her legacy, Chinn said: “It’s extraordinary, particularly given what we know about what she suffered at the hands of Ike [Turner, her abusive husband] and the background that she came from, she came from incredibly humble origins.

“To go on that journey to be remembered as one of the iconic musical performers of all time. She transformed rock music and was pioneering as one of the first black female rock performers ever. I think it’s amazing, an amazing legacy and to do all that with such grace and humility, she’s one of a kind.”

